For the second year in a row, the Sam Houston State Bearkats have closed out non-conference play with a thud.
No. 24 Sam Houston State was upset on the road by North Dakota on Saturday. The 27-23 defeat was sealed with one minute remaining, as the Fighting Hawks stuffed a swinging gate direct snap on 4th-and-2 at their 10-yard line.
“We give a lot of different funky formations, and that’s a read play," Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. "The option off of that play that we ran, I don’t think in the end was what we wanted to get done. They kind of had us out-manned, so that was a mistake on our part.
“We’re disappointed, but you have to give credit to North Dakota for how well they played, and how they made big plays against some of our best players.”
With the loss, Sam Houston State (1-2) missed its only chance to add a non-conference FCS win to its playoff resume.
The Bearkat offense struggled immensely out of the gates. Their first two drives ended in interceptions on short passing routes, followed by four consecutive punts. Meanwhile, North Dakota pulled ahead 14-0 with 2:43 left in the opening quarter.
"It's not like we were taking a shot downfield. Those are turnovers we never should've had," Keeler added. "That really put us behind. You can't go on the road and turn the ball over. That's a recipe for disaster."
Sam Houston State woke up offensively in the second quarter, with Eric Schmid taking over at quarterback for the majority of the final three quarters, after splitting reps with fellow sophomore Ty Brock early on. Schmid carried the ball in from five yards out for the Kats' first score, then hit sophomore receiver Dee Bowens to tie the game at 14 with 5:14 left in the quarter.
The Bearkats had the ball in North Dakota territory with an opportunity to take the lead late in the first half. However, Connor Crow missed a 38-yard field goal wide left with 47 seconds left, sending the game to the break in a tie.
Sam Houston State opened the second half sluggishly, failing to score in the third quarter, while North Dakota added 13 points. The Kats broke the scoring drought on a 3-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore Donovan Williams with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter, but they wouldn't score again the rest of the night.
Leading by six, North Dakota elected to take a safety with 3:38 remaining rather than punt the ball away from its own goal line. In doing so, it took away a big-play opportunity for the Bearkats, who planned to go all out for a punt block.
Sam Houston State pieced together a nine-play, 38-yard drive after a long kickoff return provided the Kats with good field possession. Ultimately, however, they couldn't close out their final trip to the red zone.
"We were going to come for a punt block, and I thought it was a smart move," Keeler said of North Dakota's decision to take a safety. "It's something we practice all the time. You can't get back into it with a 3-pointer, you still need a touchdown. ... If you look at the totality of the call, it worked out in their favor."
The Bearkats will attempt to bounce back on Saturday at home in their Southland Conference opener against Incarnate Word.
