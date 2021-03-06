A late rally wasn’t enough to overcome a double-digit deficit in the final minutes on Saturday, as Sam Houston dropped its regular-season finale against Stephen F Austin 64-59 at Bernard G Johnson Coliseum.
Sam Houston trailed by 12 with less than two minutes remaining, before rattling off an 11-2 to cut the deficit to three. The Bearkats had an opportunity to tie the game, with a flagrant foul on SFA big man Gavin Kensmil turning an and-1 opportunity for freshman guard Bryce Monroe into four points plus the ball for the Bearkats.
However, Sam Houston’s game-tying 3-point attempt clanked off the rim with 20 seconds remaining, and the Lumberjacks hit their next four free throws to secure the win.
Monroe led the Bearkats with 24 points, all of which came in the second half. Junior Zach Nutall and senior Demarkus Lampley were the only other Sam Houston players in double figures, adding 11 and 10 points respectively. Junior guard Javion May recorded a game-high 10 rebounds for the Bearkats.
SFA was led on the offensive end by Kensmil and David Kachelries, who poured in 17 points each.
As a result of Saturday’s loss, the Bearkats will enter the Southland Conference Tournament as the No. 3 seed. Their next game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday at the Merrell Center in Katy.
