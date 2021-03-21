The Sam Houston Bearkats got the first win and the last win to split this weekend’s series against Northwestern State.
Sam Houston took the first game on a walk-off infield single 3-2, then dropped both Saturday doubleheader games. The Bearkats rallied to even the four-game set on Sunday, however, finished the weekend with a 6-3 win over the Demons.
“I think we are continuing to get better,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “We haven’t gotten off to the start we wanted too, but these guys just keep showing up and working their tails off. We will just keep chugging along and see what happens.”
In Sunday’s game, the Bearkat offense got off to a quick start. Their first four batters reached base safely, and Colton Cowser took his first at-bat to the opposite field for a three-run home run.
Cowser would later send a ball over the left field fence for a solo shot.
“We just wanted to come out as a team and execute a plan,” Cowser said. “We felt like we were getting our swings off as of late, just feel like nothing was falling. As a whole unit we just wanted to put together some good at bats, string together some hits. That’s kinda what the plan was at the plate today.”
Pitching is something that remains at a high level for the Bearkats. Lefty Kyle Bachus got the start on Sunday and threw 4 ⅓ innings, only allowing one hit while tying a career-high with seven strikeouts. He was relieved in the fifth after walking two straight batters to load the bases.
Freshman Coltin Atkinson was who Sirianni turned it over too.
“KB is a pitch count guy … sometimes he just starts to run out of gas and at the end of the day, you just kinda trust your guy on that.”
Pitching for the weekend went well. The Bearkats never allowed more than three runs all weekend.
Tyler Davis threw eight innings and set a new career high with 11 strikeouts on Friday, giving up just two runs.
In the Saturday games, the Bearkats turned to Matt Dillard for the first game. He threw four and a thirds innings giving up three hits while striking out three more. Game two was much of the same with Dominic Robinson throwing for the same innings but giving up four hits.
Offense has been the one area that the Bearkats had dragged, but after Sunday’s performance, Cowser thinks there will be plenty to build from.
“We are going to have to keep feeding off pitching,” Cowser said. “They have been going out there and throwing the ball really well. As hitters, as a group, we are just going to keep feeding off the momentum they keep giving us.”
Next up will be another home series for the Bearkats. Texas A&M Corpus Christi will make their way up for a four-game series at Don Sanders Stadium next weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.