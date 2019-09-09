DSC_2941.JPG

The latest STATS FCS Top 25 poll is out, with the Sam Houston State Bearkats among four Southland Conference teams to make the cut.

Sam Houston State climbed one spot to No. 24 following a 77-0 win over NAIA Oklahoma Panhandle in Week 2. Nicholls (12), Central Arkansas (14), and Southeastern Louisiana (23) also represented the Southland in the Top 25.

North Dakota State topped the poll once again, with James Madison, South Dakota State, Eastern Washington and UC Davis rounding out an unchanged top-five.

STATS FCS Top 25 (Sept. 9)

1. North Dakota State (2-0), 3,939 points (149 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week's Result: 38-7 win over North Dakota

2. James Madison (1-1), 3,712 (9)

Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week's Result: 44-7 win over Saint Francis

3. South Dakota State (1-1), 3,639

Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week's Result: 38-3 win over Long Island

4. Eastern Washington (1-1), 3,398

Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week's Result: 59-31 win over Lindenwood

5. UC Davis (1-1), 3,195

Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week's Result: 38-35 win over San Diego

6. Weber State (1-1), 3,039

Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week's Result: 41-24 win over Cal Poly

7. Maine (1-1), 2,846

Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week's Result: 26-18 loss to Georgia Southern

8. Towson (2-0), 2,783

Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week's Result: 42-3 win over North Carolina Central

9. Kennesaw State (1-1), 2,489

Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week's Result: 26-23 OT loss to Kent State

10. Montana State (1-1), 2,268

Previous Ranking: 13; Last Week's Result: 38-17 win over Southeast Missouri

11. Northern Iowa (0-1), 2,221

Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week's Result: 34-14 win over Southern Utah

12. Nicholls (0-1), 2,165

Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week's Result: Bye

13. Illinois State (1-1), 1,693

Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week's Result: 42-14 win over Morehead State

14. Central Arkansas (2-0), 1,542

Previous Ranking: 20; Last Week's Result: 24-16 win over Austin Peay

15. North Carolina A&T (1-1), 1,385

Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week's Result: 45-13 loss to Duke

16. Furman (1-1), 1,332

Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week's Result: 48-42 loss to Georgia State

17. Jacksonville State (1-1), 1,322

Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week's Result: 41-20 win over Chattanooga

18. Delaware (2-0, 1-0 CAA), 1,216

Previous Ranking: 21; Last Week's Result: 44-36, 3-OT win over Rhode Island

19. Southeast Missouri (1-1), 1,170

Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week's Result: 38-17 loss to Montana State

20. Montana (2-0), 1,107

Previous Ranking: 22; Last Week's Result: 61-17 win over North Alabama

21. Wofford (0-1), 906

Previous Ranking: 19; Last Week's Result: Bye

22. Villanova (2-0), 843

Previous Ranking: 24; Last Week's Result: 38-10 win over Lehigh

23. Southeastern Louisiana (1-0), 782

Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week's Result: Canceled at Bethune-Cookman

24. Sam Houston State (1-1), 516

Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week's Result: 77-0 win over Oklahoma Panhandle State

25. Elon (1-1), 289

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week's Result: 35-28 win over The Citadel

Dropped Out: Indiana State

Others Receiving Votes: Indiana State 256, Princeton 229, South Carolina State 167, Duquesne 109, ETSU 100, Stony Brook 99, Eastern Kentucky 91, Dartmouth 83, Youngstown State 50, Alcorn State 46, Colgate 44, Mercer 42, McNeese 35, Dayton 30, Lamar 30, Yale 30, Southern Illinois 28, Northern Arizona 26, Monmouth 24, Chattanooga 15, Cal Poly 11, Holy Cross 3, Idaho State 2, Sacramento State 2, The Citadel 1

