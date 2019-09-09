The latest STATS FCS Top 25 poll is out, with the Sam Houston State Bearkats among four Southland Conference teams to make the cut.
Sam Houston State climbed one spot to No. 24 following a 77-0 win over NAIA Oklahoma Panhandle in Week 2. Nicholls (12), Central Arkansas (14), and Southeastern Louisiana (23) also represented the Southland in the Top 25.
North Dakota State topped the poll once again, with James Madison, South Dakota State, Eastern Washington and UC Davis rounding out an unchanged top-five.
STATS FCS Top 25 (Sept. 9)
1. North Dakota State (2-0), 3,939 points (149 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week's Result: 38-7 win over North Dakota
2. James Madison (1-1), 3,712 (9)
Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week's Result: 44-7 win over Saint Francis
3. South Dakota State (1-1), 3,639
Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week's Result: 38-3 win over Long Island
4. Eastern Washington (1-1), 3,398
Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week's Result: 59-31 win over Lindenwood
5. UC Davis (1-1), 3,195
Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week's Result: 38-35 win over San Diego
6. Weber State (1-1), 3,039
Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week's Result: 41-24 win over Cal Poly
7. Maine (1-1), 2,846
Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week's Result: 26-18 loss to Georgia Southern
8. Towson (2-0), 2,783
Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week's Result: 42-3 win over North Carolina Central
9. Kennesaw State (1-1), 2,489
Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week's Result: 26-23 OT loss to Kent State
10. Montana State (1-1), 2,268
Previous Ranking: 13; Last Week's Result: 38-17 win over Southeast Missouri
11. Northern Iowa (0-1), 2,221
Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week's Result: 34-14 win over Southern Utah
12. Nicholls (0-1), 2,165
Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week's Result: Bye
13. Illinois State (1-1), 1,693
Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week's Result: 42-14 win over Morehead State
14. Central Arkansas (2-0), 1,542
Previous Ranking: 20; Last Week's Result: 24-16 win over Austin Peay
15. North Carolina A&T (1-1), 1,385
Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week's Result: 45-13 loss to Duke
16. Furman (1-1), 1,332
Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week's Result: 48-42 loss to Georgia State
17. Jacksonville State (1-1), 1,322
Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week's Result: 41-20 win over Chattanooga
18. Delaware (2-0, 1-0 CAA), 1,216
Previous Ranking: 21; Last Week's Result: 44-36, 3-OT win over Rhode Island
19. Southeast Missouri (1-1), 1,170
Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week's Result: 38-17 loss to Montana State
20. Montana (2-0), 1,107
Previous Ranking: 22; Last Week's Result: 61-17 win over North Alabama
21. Wofford (0-1), 906
Previous Ranking: 19; Last Week's Result: Bye
22. Villanova (2-0), 843
Previous Ranking: 24; Last Week's Result: 38-10 win over Lehigh
23. Southeastern Louisiana (1-0), 782
Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week's Result: Canceled at Bethune-Cookman
24. Sam Houston State (1-1), 516
Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week's Result: 77-0 win over Oklahoma Panhandle State
25. Elon (1-1), 289
Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week's Result: 35-28 win over The Citadel
Dropped Out: Indiana State
Others Receiving Votes: Indiana State 256, Princeton 229, South Carolina State 167, Duquesne 109, ETSU 100, Stony Brook 99, Eastern Kentucky 91, Dartmouth 83, Youngstown State 50, Alcorn State 46, Colgate 44, Mercer 42, McNeese 35, Dayton 30, Lamar 30, Yale 30, Southern Illinois 28, Northern Arizona 26, Monmouth 24, Chattanooga 15, Cal Poly 11, Holy Cross 3, Idaho State 2, Sacramento State 2, The Citadel 1
