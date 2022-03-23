Despite both teams being knotted up at zero for the first three innings, the Bearkats baseball team was unable to catch up to the University of Houston in the first matchup of the Don Sanders Cup since 2019.
The Cougars (14-7, 0-0) defeated the Bearkats, 9-1 after putting up crooked numbers in the middle innings.
“It was a rough night, we didn’t play that well in the middle innings,” said Jay Sirianni, Sam Houston head coach. “When you play an offensive team like Houston they are going to make you pay when you make mistakes early in the count, and they did that tonight.”
Right-hander Matt Rudis got the start for the Bearkats (12-9, 4-2) and he saw plenty of success in the first three innings of his outing. He finished the game throwing five innings allowing four hits and giving up three runs.
During his outing, he set a season-high five innings pitched with five after throwing 4.1 against Rice but allowing seven runs. Rudis’ strong outing was then relieved by Logan Hewitt in the sixth.
“Matty did a good job,” Sirianni said. “He set a really good tone for the first five innings. He made a few mistakes and they made him pay for it. Overall, he threw the ball really well tonight and set a good tone.”
Hewitt, who got the start against Baylor, only saw two innings of work in this outing. He gave up five hits and six runs, with only four being earned.
Alex Havlichek closed out the game with the remaining two innings pitched. He struck out two while giving up two hits during the 10 batters he faced.
“Al[ex] threw the ball really well and I thought he competed,” Sirianni said. “At some point, Hewitt is going to have to learn the difference between strikes and quality strikes. When he does that he will be pretty good and he’s still young and learning how to do this.”
For UH defensively, right-hander Derrick Cherry would throw a season-high seven innings, shutting down the Kats along the way. Cherry would go on to retire eight Kats via the strikeout but gave up six hits.
Offensively, the Kats didn’t struggle much at the plate. With their 6 hits and 2 walks, the Kats couldn’t get the hits when they needed to. The Kats would go 0-7 with runners in scoring position leaving seven runners stranded in the game.
“That’s baseball when you are trying to outscore guys day in and day out you are going to have days like this,” Sirianni said. “Ultimately it starts for us on the mound. We need to throw more strikes and better strikes to give our hitters a chance to keep coming to the plate.”
Sam Houston will now switch back into WAC conference play as they will travel to Nacogdoches for a weekend series against Stephen F. Austin. The Bearkats will have to try to get back in first place in the WAC after dropping the series against Lamar.
“Tuesday’s in this part of the year is where guys get better and learn from it,” Sirianni said. “The weekends are what matters, we just need to come out tomorrow and have a great workout and get ready for Stephen F. Austin.”
