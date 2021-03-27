Sam Houston volleyball closed out the regular season on Saturday with a four-set win over Abilene Christian at Johnson Coliseum.
The Bearkats rushed out to grab the first two sets but couldn’t quite finish off the sweep, dropping the third 25-23. The fourth set was nothing but Bearkats, however, as they took the set 25-8 to secure the win and a No. 2 seed at what will be their final Southland Conference Tournament.
“I think we’ve had a great year,” Sam Houston head coach Brenda Gray said. “I don’t think we are satisfied with second by any means, but I know this team has worked hard enough to be in second. To be able to finish the year, and we will never have that Southland on the floor again and this is our home. I said it the last time out ‘respect this floor’ this is our home. For the seniors too, it’s a great win.”
Ashley Lewis continued to be a dominant force for the Bearkats, collecting a double-double a game-high 24 kills and 13 digs.
“Personal things aside, it was a great team win all together,” Lewis said. “Whatever I can contribute to help my team win, I’m super proud.”
Set one started out as a back-and-forth affair, as both teams swapped points to five. But after a 4-0 run, the Bearkats had it figured out. They closed out the set 25-20.
The second set started out fast and Sam Houston never yielded the lead. They went on to win the set 25-19.
With the third set underway, ACU was able to control it as they broke out nine out of 11 points to take a 17-10 lead. While it seemed like it was going to get put away there, the Bearkats were resilient and battled back to drop the set 25-23.
“Sets one and two we are still kinda looking at what we wanna run,” Gray said. “In set three we started three different people. It was a little different and we let it slip away from us, but we have to try these different things. In the fourth we went back to our regular lineup and there you go.”
While the regular season comes to a close, it isn’t over for the Bearkats.
With the win, the Bearkats lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Southland Conference tournament. They will receive a double-bye as a result, with their first match set for Friday.
“I think this team can't wait to go to the conference tournament,” Gray said. “I think we have a team that can not only get in the championship, but can win the championship. We understand that it is one match at a time. We know that we have a lot of work but we also know at the end of the week you are playing three, four matches.”
“I think we are all just ready to go in and fight,” Lewis added. “We let it slip on Thursday, that's on us, I think we are ready to go in and fight and really show what we are made of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.