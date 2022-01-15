HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston men’s basketball did the unthinkable, as they defeated Stephen F. Austin on the hardwood and secured head coach Jason Hooten the title of the all-time winningest coach in Bearkat history.
The Kats were powered by graduate Savion Flagg, who had 19 points in the 49-41 win over the Lumberjacks.
Sam Houston took a 10-7 lead with 12:19 in the first half and held on for most of the second. One thing that the Bearkats did well was holding SFA to 12 first-half points, the lowest that the Bearkats have ever held an opponent.
As the second half started to wind down, the Lumberjacks were able to work their way back into the game. With SFA getting into the bonus in the second half, they were able to tie it up at 28 with 10:21 left in the game.
SFA took a 35-34 lead, but a quick three-pointer by Demarkus Lampley gave the Kats the lead for the final time.
Offensively, both teams struggled as Sam Houston shot 32.7% from the field, while the Lumberjacks shot 26.3% from the floor in the win.
Sam Houston will now look ahead to New Mexico State, as the Lobos will head to Huntsville for a 6:30 p.m. tip on Thursday.
