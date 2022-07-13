HUNTSVILLE – Sam Houston Football announced a pair of future opponents on Wednesday with single-game trips to both BYU and UCF in 2023 and 2024 now on the calendar.
The Bearkats, who will join the FBS as a member of Conference USA for the 2023 season, have now added three opponents to future schedules since announcing their move to college football's top division. Sam Houston previously announced a home-and-home series with Hawaii in May.
Sam Houston will travel to Provo, Utah, to take on BYU on Sept. 2, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Kats will also travel to Orlando, Fla., for a Sept. 7, 2024 clash with UCF at the Bounce House.
It will be the first-ever meeting for the Kats with both schools.
Both the Cougars and the Knights will be opening up new conference tenures of their own in 2023 with both schools set to join the Big 12. BYU has competed as an FBS independent since 2011 while UCF currently competes in the American Athletic Conference.
BYU ranks No. 20 all-time in FBS bowl appearances with 39 since earning its first invitation to the 1974 Fiesta Bowl. That includes a win in the 1984 Holiday Bowl that secured the program's first national title.
The Cougars boast 84 all-Americans in its history, including 1990 Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer. Only seven FBS programs have won more than BYU's 430 victories over the past 50 seasons.
UCF, meanwhile, joined the FBS in 1996 and has been a part of the American Athletic Conference since 2013. The Knights have gone 50-12 since 2017 and most recently went 9-4 in 2021, culminating the season with a win over Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.