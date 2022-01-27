HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston head football coach K.C. Keeler announced the additions of four members of the coaching staff on Monday in advance of the upcoming 2022 season.
The additions include John Perry (Offensive Coordinator/QBs), Cooper Bassett (Offensive Line), John Johnson (Running Backs) and Jacoby Walker (Wide Receivers), giving the Kats a full staff on hand as the team nears the conclusion of the spring signing period.
"We are very excited about the offensive staff we have assembled. This is an outstanding group of coaches that we expect to put a great product on the field and make an impact in recruiting," Keeler said. "As we make our transition into FBS, we think this group of men will prepare us for that next level and continue our tradition of high-powered offenses here at Sam Houston."
John Perry - Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Perry, has 29 seasons of coaching experience including as a head coach, and comes to Huntsville after one season as an offensive assistant at Rutgers, but is making a return to the Lone Star State where he spent the previous seven years as an assistant coach for the Houston Texans, most recently the previous four coaching the wide receivers after starting as the tight ends coach.
Keeler on Perry: "I have known John for years and he is one of the brightest football minds I have ever been around. His experience in the NFL combined with decades of experience at the college level brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. We expect to have an exciting offense under Coach Perry that excels in situational football. His level of preparation and detail will allow our guys to recognize how we can attack defenses and make adjustments at the line when needed."
Cooper Bassett – Offensive Line
Bassett comes to Huntsville after one year directing the offensive line at Southeast Missouri where his unit helped pave the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in Geno Hess in 2021. His time in Cape Girardeau came after working four years in the same capacity at West Texas A&M. He also spent two seasons as run game coordinator with the Buffs.
In 2020, Bassett's offensive line paved the way for a WT offense that ranked 14th in the nation in rushing with 207.6 yards per game. The Buffs led the Lone Star Conference in third (41.4 percent) and fourth down (58.3 percent) conversion percentage, and first downs (99). WT rated eighth nationally in first downs, as well.
Keeler on Bassett: "We are very excited to welcome Cooper to our staff. He brings great energy and enthusiasm to his job and is a technician when it comes to teaching offensive line play. He has also done a great job already as a recruiter in his short time here so far. We will play a physical brand of football upfront and Coach Bassett will do a great job bringing the right guys in and developing them."
John Johnson – Running Backs
Johnson comes to Huntsville after most recently spending the 2021 season at Oklahoma State as a prospect analyst. Previously he was at perennial FCS power South Dakota State where he also mentored the Jackrabbits' running backs on their way to the national title where they faced the Kats in May 2021.
While with the Jackrabbits he was able to tutor two of the top backs in all of the FCS in Pierre Strong Jr. and Isaiah Davis. Strong was named an all-American each of those two seasons, rushing for 1,686 yards and 18 touchdowns in his final year. Meanwhile, the Kats saw firsthand how explosive Davis could be when he erupted for 186 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the 2020 FCS Championship game, snapping the Kats' streak of 20 consecutive games without allowing a 100-yard rusher.
Keeler on Johnson: "We were able to witness firsthand last spring in Frisco the running back product that John puts on the field. We think this is a home run hire as a coach, mentor and recruiter. It is also great to bring him back home to the state of Texas, where he was born and raised in Houston. We have no doubt that Coach Johnson will have our backs playing at a high level under his tutelage."
Jacoby Walker – Wide Receivers
Walker was the offensive coordinator for the Golden Bears for two seasons and helped SCHS make history in 2021 when his team captured the Texas Class 5A Division II state title, the first state title by a Dallas ISD school since 1950. His offense averaged 42.2 points per game in 2021, a balanced attack that also averaged 209 yards on the ground and 232 yards in the air.
In his two seasons in Dallas, the Golden Bears amassed a record of 24-4, making the playoffs each year. He coached four Division I signees on the offensive side of the ball, including district and state championship game MVP Kevin Henry-Jennings who signed with SMU.
Keeler on Walker: "Hiring Jacoby is definitely a splash hire for us. Being able to land the architect of the state champion South Oak Cliff offense is a big deal and we are excited to have him lead our receivers' room. We also get to add another native Texan to our staff and a former Texas high school coach. We see Coach Walker as a young up and comer, who adds a lot of value to our program and look forward to the impact he will make."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.