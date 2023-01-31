HUNTSVILLE — Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals have taken the college athletics world by storm and now Sam Houston’s athletes will soon be able to have a fund to help take them to the next level.
Kat Fund, operated by six Sam Houston alumni, opened its portal to make donations online to start funding student-athletes for work off the field.
This fund was started not only to benefit Sam Houston’s student-athletes but to help the local communities, partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Walker County, the Trinity River Food Bank and Madisonville ISD in efforts to help the local communities.
The partnership will help connect athletes to the community as well as fans through exclusive content provided on a fan site.
“Our Charitable purpose is to Utilize Sam Houston Student athletes’ name image and likeness to promote worthy local charitable causes,” Ben Sorrels, a member of the board said.
Memberships are set for monthly or yearly actions and spread anywhere from $10 a month to $110 a month. Each tier also allows you different results.
If you sign up for the $110 a year membership you get limited access to the Kat Fund benefits. Memberships go all the way up to $11,000 a year which can land you everything the fund has to offer, including dinner with a Sam Houston coach.
While the ability to become a member was opened today, Kat Fund is looking to gear up with its funding before starting to work with athletes from across campus.
Kat Fund is currently a Limited Liability Company (LLC.) and is in the process of filing the paperwork to become a 501(c)3 status. If they reach the 501(c)3 status, donations will become tax deductible for donors.
