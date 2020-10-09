An impressive sophomore season continued for Huntsville’s Karen Kiratu on Friday morning at her home course.
Kiratu placed second at Huntsville’s cross country meet, which was held at Kate Barr Ross Park. Her time of 19:45 was just eight seconds back of first-place finisher Abbey Wilson from Montgomery.
“I'm excited to watch her,” Huntsville head coach Kathy Lehman said. “I just can't wait to see until she figures it all out and what she can actually do on the course. ... She loves to run and she understands running, but she doesn't understand what she can do yet.”
Jenin Borber also landed in the top-25 for the Lady Hornets, finishing 22nd with a time of 22:56. Lelia Diaz and Savanna De la Fuente finished just seconds apart at 30th and 31st.
Eliel Guardo was Huntsville’s top performer on the boys side, finishing in 26th with a time of 18:26.94. Layne Skaines, John Dudley and Max Mundorff also cracked the top-40 for the Hornets, who were missing three of their top six runners.
“I thought the kids ran well,” Lehman added. We ran against some big schools, some really good cross country schools. I feel like we competed. We had some not-so-good performances that we need to work on ... but we also had some really great performances too.”
With a young roster on both the boys and the girls side, Lehman is excited about the program’s potential.
“It’s exciting that they’re so young,” the coach said. “They’re going to be really good the next few years.”
NEW WAVERLY BOYS AND GIRLS WIN LATEXO MEET
New Waverly’s boys and girls cross country teams dominated the recent Latexo Meet, with both winning the team title at the event.
Hutton Edney (2), Vladimir Hernandez (3), Charlie Drane (5) and Blayne Buhler all placed in the top-10 for the boys. Callaway Edney led the Lady Bulldogs with a second-place finish, while Iris Jowell (10), Alyssa Palmer (14) and Amara Cook (15) also cracked the top-15.
