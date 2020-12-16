After signing the majority of their commits in the spring each of the past two recruiting cycles, the Sam Houston State Bearkats took a different approach this year.
Sam Houston State announced 18 new additions to its football program on Wednesday morning, as the early signing period got underway.
The Bearkats’ incoming recruiting class, which has room for one or two more additions, includes two three-star receivers, a pair of running backs, a tight end, a long snapper, two offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and four defensive backs. Sam Houston State also added a transfer quarterback in Keegan Shoemaker, a Prosper native that earned 2019 Patriot League Rookie of the Year honors last fall at Lafayette College, with 16 of its high school signees coming from the state of Texas.
"We had some marks that we wanted to hit with this class,” Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. “We got a quarterback and we wanted running backs with versatility, which we got. We got a dynamic tight end and physical offensive linemen. We also landed two very high-level wide receivers and addressed the defensive line, because we are going to lose an incredible group of defensive linemen — maybe the best we've ever had in one group.
“We didn't go get a linebacker because we signed four last year, but we did go out and sign four guys in the secondary because that is going to be a group that needs to be replenished when we lose the talented group we currently have.”
Below is the Bearkats’ full list of signees, with comments from Keeler on each player:
Emon Allen | 5-9 | 160 | DB | Austin, Texas | Vista Ridge HS
"Emon is a great two-way player. We really loved his tape and loved sitting on the Zoom call with him. He has some personality to him. He's a guy that we see playing corner for us, but if we have to put him in at nickel he could also play nickel."
Marcus Collins | 6-3 | 225 | TE | Magnolia, Texas | Magnolia West HS
"We were surprised Marcus fell to us. He had Arizona really early and we did a good job hanging in there with him. He fell in love with us, and we think this is a guy that can get down the middle of the field and be a great passing threat. He will develop into a run blocker as time goes on, his body is just changing right now. But what an athletic young man that we were able to keep in the state of Texas."
David Fisher | 6-0 | 170 | DB | Pearland, Texas | Dawson HS
"Quick feet and great hips. He came to our camp and ran a 4.36 (40-yard dash). That will always excite you. He had a great high school career, and we see him as a corner. With what we're losing in the future, he's the kind of guy that could be a four-year starter if we get him a redshirt."
Kavian Gaither | 5-11 | 185 | DB | Waco, Texas | Connally HS
"Kavian is special. He had Colorado, Colorado State and those kind of places coming out. He's a two-way player that played some quarterback, and we love when we can get a defensive back that also plays quarterback. It just shows that they understand the game at a high level. I think he'll end up playing safety for us, but he can also go down and play nickel too."
Ethan Hagler | 6-2 | 290 | OL | Cove, Texas | Barbers Hill HS | Blinn College
"Ethan is a junior college player that we recruited last year out of Blinn, and he decided to stay at Blinn. Blinn does a great job, and it's one of the great junior college programs in Texas. With them having a spring season, he decided his best option to come out now. He can play this spring, so you actually get him for four years — you get him this year and the next three, with a redshirt. So we saw him as almost taking a freshman, but a guy that's physical and mature enough. He was a junior college all-American, and when we're trying to put our best five on the field, he has a chance to come in right away and be part of that best five."
Zach Hrbacek | 5-8 | 170 | RB | Troy, Texas | Troy HS
"Zach is a home run guy. Every time he touches the ball, you feel that there's a chance he can get you six points. Very versatile athlete and a guy that can catch the ball out of the backfield. He's the second-leading rusher in the history of Central Texas football, and would have been the leading rusher if not for a concussion late in the season. He's a guy that we got early, knowing a lot of Division I schools would come in on him. He held his commitment and we're really excited about having him."
CJ Marsh | 6-4 | 285 | OL | Katy, Texas | Katy HS
"Keith Willis is CJ's stepfather, who was a great receiver here, so you had a family connection. He's from a great program like Katy, and the thing we liked about him is that Katy is a big, physical offense, so those kids have to be tough. At the same time, his athleticism is going allow us to have him play that tackle position. ... We love the program he came from, and we love the skill set he has that he can use in our offense."
John Mathis | 6-2 | 270 | DL | Dallas, Texas | Red Oak HS
"John is a true nose. He's physical, and with what's coming up with our defensive line in the future — graduating three or four of the best we've ever had at one time — we felt we needed to get guys that would be ready to play a year from now. The great thing about what our defensive line looks like is we should be able to redshirt most of the guys coming in, then we have four guys that can be pretty impressive for four years."
Michael Murray | 6-2 | 200 | WR | Lampasas, Texas | Lampasas HS
"Michael is a physical, outside guy. We were fighting off schools like Tulsa, Tulane and New Mexico. We felt like if we could get those receivers, we'd do a really good job at rebuilding that receiving corps — which in couple years is going to graduate a bunch of guys."
Cameron Plummer | 6-6 | 230 | DL | Houston, Texas | Ridge Point HS
"Cameron is a really exceptional athlete. We evaluated him as an offensive player first, kind of as a lean offensive lineman. They made the move later on this year to put him as a pass rusher, and I think he's a Power 5 player. He's a guy that is going to mature and grow, but with his skill set at almost 6-foot-6 and about 230 pounds, and what we can do for him in our weight room with his athleticism and his toughness, he could be one of the steals in all of FCS football. He's a special talent."
KeSean Raven | 5-10 | 160 | WR | Rockdale, Texas | Rockdale HS
"If you look at the offers KeSean had — Arkansas and some of those Louisiana schools — early on, we think we're getting a really dynamic kid that can play the slot and also bump out. He gives you a lot of versatility, and we'd love to see him as a returner. And again, a guy that had some major Division I offers and decided to stay a little closer to home."
Keegan Shoemaker | 6-3 | 190 | QB | Prosper, Texas | Prosper HS | Lafayette
"Keegan was an interesting opportunity. He's a Texas kid that went to Lafayette, which is about 45 minutes from where I grew up, and got on the field the second game of the season and was the starter the rest of the year. He was a freshman all-American and the freshman of the year in their conference, so here's a guy that has proven he can be productive at the college level. What happened to us last year, with losing three quarterbacks, we're very conscious of always wanting to have three or four guys that are ready to play."
Weston Stephens | 5-11 | 185 | RB | Austin, Texas | Lake Travis HS
"Weston Stephens is from a great program with great tradition, and he has the second-most rushing touchdowns in the history of their program. He's a big, physical guy that can block, run and catch the ball out of the backfield. He can play on special teams. We see a very versatile athlete that can make an impact on our program."
Zach Stricker | 6-0 | 185 | LS | Coppell, Texas | Coppell HS
"We just got done graduating a four-year starter at long snapper and felt that was a position we really wanted to attack. Zach is really athletic and plays safety, so he's a legitimate athlete. When you see him doing vertical jump and agility drills, he's a guy that can probably play as a safety at our level, so he's a long snapper that is also going to be able to do a great job in coverage downfield."
Ryder Wall | 6-4 | 275 | OL | Richmond, Texas | Fort Bend Travis HS
"Ryder is one of those guys that can play all five spots, but we see him as more of an interior guy in the future. He can also snap and play the two guard spots, which is so valuable for you. You can't find enough good players that can snap the football, and we just loved his physicality."
Kamren Washington | 6-2 | 265 | Arlington, Texas | Mansfield Summit HS
"Kamren is a great player, and of the four (defensive line signees), he might be the one that comes in and finds a way to come in and get on the field early next year. He's just really dominant player and reminds you of a PJ Hall. He has that really quick twitch and comes off the ball really well."
Maize Washington | 6-2 | 260 | DL | Houston, Texas | Alief Taylor HS
"Maize is really disruptive. Some of these guys are going to be able to play early for us, but in an ideal world it would be great to get those guys redshirts. One of the things we talked about was how the ability to redshirt PJ Hall allowed him to have that phenomenal senior year. We think the same thing with these guys. There's a chance we can redshirt all four of these guys, and if we can, that's going to be a huge bonus down the road."
Christian Williams | 5-10 | 175 | DB | Baton Rouge, La. | Parkview Baptist School
"Christian is the only player we took that was outside the state of Texas. We had him on our campus before the dead period last year. He's a really versatile athlete and we can see him playing all five spots in the secondary. That was one of the allures, that you found a guy that can play corner, safety or the buck, which is a nickel for us."
