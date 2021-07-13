Sam Houston men's basketball coach Jason Hooten has announced the addition of Justin Bailey to his staff as an assistant coach for the upcoming season.
Bailey spent the past two seasons an assistant coach for Pittsburg State and was promoted to associate head coach during the 2020-21 campaign. The Gorillas went 22-30 while he was on staff.
Bailey was the head coach at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith during the 2018-19 season before joining Pittsburg State. He had previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Lamar for two seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18, helping the Cardinals to consecutive 19-win seasons and back-to-back appearances in the College Basketball Invitational (CIT).
"We are really excited about Justin joining our family," Hooten said. "He has the work ethic and energy levels we are looking for. He has coaching experience at almost every level, and we felt like he was the perfect fit for our staff as we head into the WAC.
"I'm excited to work with Justin and watch him continue to grow as a coach as well as help our student-athletes improve both on and off the court."
Bailey also served as an assistant coach at UAFS for four seasons from 2012-16. He helped guide the Lions to a pair of NCAA Division II National Tournament appearances and two Heartland Conference Championships.
Prior to joining the UAFS staff, Bailey spent two years as a graduate assistant coach at Arizona State University.
"I am extremely excited and blessed to join Bearkat Nation and work for one of the best in the business in Jason," Bailey said. "To join a program with a great history of winning and to join Coach Hooten's winning culture is truly a special opportunity. I have always respected his program from afar and loved battling his teams during my time at Lamar. I am ready to get to work and contribute any way I can."
Bailey, a Fort Smith, Arkansas, native played two seasons at Arkansas Fort Smith, helping the program capture the 2005-06 NJCAA National Championship. He then played three seasons at the UT Permian Basin and earned All-Heartland Conference honors.
Bailey earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from UT Permian Basin in May 2010 and a master's degree in higher and postsecondary education from Arizona State in May 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.