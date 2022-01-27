HUNTSVILLE - After a nearly 2-month absence from the program, Sam Houston women's basketball coach Ravon Justice will return to the sidelines Thursday.
Justice, who took a leave in late November for personal reasons, will direct the Bearkats against California Baptist at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson Coliseum. Assistant coach Brittney Mason has been serving as the acting head coach in her stead.
"I'm excited to be back on the court," Justice said. "I would like to thank Bobby Williams and Chris Thompson for all their support. I'm grateful for such a wonderful staff and Coach Mason has done a good job during my absence. Reuniting with my team today will be a great feeling."
The Bearkats picked up their first win in WAC play this season on Monday at UTRGV, and will begin a stretch of five of their next nine games at home with the game vs the Lancers.
"We are so happy Coach Justice is able to return to the team and get back to coaching," Director of Athletics Bobby Williams said. "Any time you lose a coach is tough, and I am proud of the way Coach Mason and the team have handled the adversity."
Justice is in her fourth season with the Bearkats and holds a 56-43 record in Huntsville.
