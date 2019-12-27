Elite coaching performances were a staple of the Walker County sports scene throughout 2019.
At the high school level, Huntsville basketball coaches Jay Oliphant and LaToya Bennett led their teams to undefeated district titles, Rodney Southern brought the Hornet football team to the third round of the playoffs, New Waverly’s Melvin Williams took a young Bulldog basketball team to the second round while also coaching a state finalist in track and Janice Hudson had the Alpha Omega volleyball team just two wins from a state title. At Sam Houston State, Jason Hooten delivered the school’s first regular-season basketball title in a decade, while golf coach Brandt Kieschnick led both teams to conference championships.
But following the third-biggest turnaround in the country in her first season at the helm of the SHSU women’s basketball program, Ravon Justice is The Item’s 2019 Coach of the Year.
After inheriting a team that went 7-48 in the two years before arrival, Justice led the Bearkats to a 16-13 overall record with an 11-7 mark in Southland Conference play. Despite being picked to finish last in the league’s preseason poll, Sam Houston State ended up with the fifth-best conference record — and is poised to be one of the top Southland contenders for the 2019-20 season.
“It’s been a very exciting year-and-a-half, and a very challenging one as well,” the coach said. “Just changing the culture of the program was the biggest thing, trying to change the culture and make sure we have a winning mentality every day. It’s been really fun. What the fans don’t see is the process, and that’s something we can see as coaches — from players not really believing in themselves to believing … It’s been really exciting and challenging altogether.”
“It was so exciting to see the turnaround and excitement,” Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams added. “People in the community that had never come to a women’s basketball game were talking about coming — and they did because they heard what was going on.
“What makes her so good at what she does is she just has a way of raising people up. She has a way of critiquing them, yet encouraging them all at the same time. That’s something you can try to develop, but I think that says a lot about her as a person.”
For Williams, the decision to hire Justice to revamp the women’s basketball program was an easy one.
The longtime AD saw her talents firsthand in 2016, when Justice beat the Bearkats as the head coach at Prairie View A&M. He knew instantly that she had the potential for a bright coaching career.
“Associate athletics director Chris Thompson and I were sitting behind the bench watching her, and we knew she could coach,” Williams recalled. “Then a couple years later we had an opportunity to hire her, and I knew right away that’s who I wanted to target.”
Justice’s time at Sam Houston State is only starting, but she already has her vision for the program set in place.
Her biggest priority for year one was to establish a winning culture. Now that is in place, she has more goals in mind.
“I want to make sure that we’re known around the world, not just locally,” Justice said. “I want to make sure we have our championship culture. And the last thing is I want our alumni to always feel like they can come back so we have that family atmosphere. Those are the things I want to build here.”
