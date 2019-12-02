FD1B7A63-F31D-4400-9EA9-3B5DD33DD266.jpeg

A handful of Huntsville Hornets have received District 10-5A, Division II recognition, with senior linebacker Jordan Brown leading the way as the league’s co-Defensive MVP.

Brown, who split the honor with A&M Consolidated senior Makel Williams, finished the regular season with 97 tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovered and one defensive TD.

Huntsville also had six players receive first-team honors: seniors OL Jesse Hoke, senior WR Tyrique Carter, senior DE Briceon Hayes, junior DL Quaterian Riles, senior LB Latel Sweat and senior DB Kobe Lewis.

Seven Hornets — OL Christian Buckner, WR Nate Hambright, WR Miles Tatum (deep snapper), DE Sebastian Patterso, DL Kieron Ross, OLB Cody McLerran and DB Jaden Schroeder— were named to the second team, while six more — OL Eliaser Tamayo, OL Nigele Grant, K/P Christian Avelar, Schroeder (KR), DB Cameron Woodberry and DB Javen Brown — earned honorable mentions.

Below is the full list of District 10-5A, Division II superlatives:

MVP

Kerry Brooks, A&M Consolidated 

Offensive MVP

Taye McWilliams, Lamar Consolidated

Defensive MVP

Jordan Brown, Huntsville

Makel Williams, A&M Consolidated

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

EJ Ezar, Bryan Rudder

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

DJ Mourning, Katy Paetow

Coach of the Year

Lee Fedora, A&M Consolidated

 

