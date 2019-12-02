A handful of Huntsville Hornets have received District 10-5A, Division II recognition, with senior linebacker Jordan Brown leading the way as the league’s co-Defensive MVP.
Brown, who split the honor with A&M Consolidated senior Makel Williams, finished the regular season with 97 tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovered and one defensive TD.
Huntsville also had six players receive first-team honors: seniors OL Jesse Hoke, senior WR Tyrique Carter, senior DE Briceon Hayes, junior DL Quaterian Riles, senior LB Latel Sweat and senior DB Kobe Lewis.
Seven Hornets — OL Christian Buckner, WR Nate Hambright, WR Miles Tatum (deep snapper), DE Sebastian Patterso, DL Kieron Ross, OLB Cody McLerran and DB Jaden Schroeder— were named to the second team, while six more — OL Eliaser Tamayo, OL Nigele Grant, K/P Christian Avelar, Schroeder (KR), DB Cameron Woodberry and DB Javen Brown — earned honorable mentions.
Below is the full list of District 10-5A, Division II superlatives:
MVP
Kerry Brooks, A&M Consolidated
Offensive MVP
Taye McWilliams, Lamar Consolidated
Defensive MVP
Jordan Brown, Huntsville
Makel Williams, A&M Consolidated
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
EJ Ezar, Bryan Rudder
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
DJ Mourning, Katy Paetow
Coach of the Year
Lee Fedora, A&M Consolidated
