Schedule breakdown: Huntsville's district opener vs. A&M Consolidated headlines 2019 slate

Huntsville linebacker Jordan Brown (20) locks his eyes on College Station quarterback Brandon Williams during their game last season at Bowers Stadium.

Huntsville senior linebacker Jordan Brown has made a decision on where he plans to play at the collegiate level — and he won't have to travel far.

Brown revealed on Twitter Friday that he will be staying in-state, verbally committing to North Texas. The announcement came moments after his teammate, defensive end Briceon Hayes, committed to Colorado State.

Brown compiled 165 tackles, seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 11 QB pressures, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception as a junior last season. Huntsville opens its season at home on August 30 against Willis.

Tags