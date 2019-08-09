Huntsville senior linebacker Jordan Brown has made a decision on where he plans to play at the collegiate level — and he won't have to travel far.
Brown revealed on Twitter Friday that he will be staying in-state, verbally committing to North Texas. The announcement came moments after his teammate, defensive end Briceon Hayes, committed to Colorado State.
Next chapter 🦅💚 pic.twitter.com/Ylwy8oyog1— Jordan Brown (@Jordan_Brown20) August 9, 2019
Brown compiled 165 tackles, seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 11 QB pressures, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception as a junior last season. Huntsville opens its season at home on August 30 against Willis.
