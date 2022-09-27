HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s linebacker Traveon Johnson has been voted the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 5.
The junior linebacker played a major role in holding the Montgomery offense in the second half. The Bears would open the second half with a touchdown on the ensuing drive but behind Johnson and company, the Bears would not score again leaving the Hornet's offense to bring them back in it.
Huntsville (1-4, 0-1 District 10 5A, DII) will continue their district season on Friday as Lamar Consolidated comes to Elliot T. Bowers Stadium. The Hornets will also be celebrating their homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Other nominees were Huntsville’s Jawann Giddens and Alpha Omega Academy’s Bailey Hall.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon Monday.
