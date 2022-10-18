HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston head football coach K.C. Keeler opened his weekly Tuesday press conference with the news of the Bearkats offensive coordinator John Perry.
Perry was hired earlier this year after Ryan Carty departed for Delaware following the 2022 fall season.
Keeler declined to comment on what role Perry would be in for the Kats. Tight ends coach Matt Merkens will now become the play-caller and tight ends coach for the Bearkats.
"Matt Merkens will be the play-caller, and the offensive staff will work together to formulate a game plan," Keeler said. "We just have been historically bad on offense. If you look at the numbers, they're pretty horrific. I just thought we needed a change, so we made that change. I'm not going to go into any more than that."
During Perry’s time as the OC, the Kats were on the worst offensive team in the FCS. Sam Houston ranked 107 out of 123 teams in the FCS in total offense. They ranked 111 in red zone offense and ranked last in pass efficiency through their first five games.
On gobearkats.com, the Kats have removed the offensive coordinator title from Perry’s plate leaving him as the quarterback's coach. No one is listed as the offensive coordinator.
Merkens returned to the Bearkats in 2015 after a stint at Western Colorado and is a Bearkat alum.
"He worked with a really good offensive coordinator named Phil Longo, and then he worked with a really good offensive coordinator in Tim Cramsey. Actually, Cramsey wanted to take him with him to Marshall," Keeler said.
"Then he worked with a really good offensive coordinator in Ryan Carty, and Ryan Carty same thing. He wanted to take Matt with him (when he was hired as Delaware's head coach last December),” Keeler said. “So I have a lot of trust in Matt. He's really grown dramatically in his time here, and I've had him sitting in the quarterback meetings."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.