Jarrett Ortega has been voted The Item’s player of the week after helping Huntsville clinch its first undefeated regular season of the 21st Century last Friday against Lamar Fulshear.
The senior cornerback turned a two-score game into a blowout during the second quarter, returning an interception 60 yards for a touchdown to put the Hornets up 21-0. And while Ortega’s pick-six served as arguably the top highlight of the evening, it was hardly his only contribution.
Ortega also had several pass breakups, and played a major part in Huntsville holding Fulshear to just 34 passing yards.
Huntsville junior quarterback AJ Wilson and junior defensive lineman Keshon Mayers were this week’s other finalists. Wilson completed 15-of-20 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns, while Mayers recorded three tackles for loss, a sack and a special teams touchdown off a blocked punt.
The Hornets return to action on Friday, as they open the postseason with a bi-district game against Nacogdoches at Madisonville High School.
Player of the week voting runs every week from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. You can cast your vote at itemonline.com/sports.
