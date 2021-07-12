Jack Rogers was picked up by the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth round of the MLB Draft on Monday afternoon, becoming the second Sam Houston standout selected this year and ninth Bearkat position player ever to be drafted in the first 10 rounds.
The two-time All-Southland Conference selection, who batted .329 with 30 home runs, 50 doubles and 118 RBIs in 164 career games with the Bearkats, was taken with the 270th overall pick in this year’s draft. Rogers took in the moment with those closest to him at his family’s home in Spring, before making a run to the store to pick up his first piece of Reds apparel.
“I was so emotional,” he said. “It was awesome to cherish that moment with my family and friends. I'm just excited to be a professional baseball player and go chase the dream that I've always had.”
Rogers played various positions throughout his Sam Houston career, from the infield to the outfield and even to the pitcher’s mound. It is his ability to hit for power, however, that intrigued scouts and front office personnel the most.
The former Klein Collins star hit 16 home runs in 2021 to bring his career total to 30, landing him at No. 2 on Sam Houston’s single-season and all-time list. His .698 and .696 slugging percentages the past two years are the third and fourth-highest single-season totals in school history.
Rogers also set a Southland record this season with 12 runs scored at the conference tournament in Hammond, Louisiana.
“I'm trying to bring a winning mentality,” Rogers added. “I work very hard for what I do and I think the Reds are a special home. I'm excited to get the opportunity. I've talked to their scout, Mike Partida, and he's welcomed me into the Reds family. I'm very excited to get my journey started.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.