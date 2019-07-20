In a preview of the soon-to-be launched Item Insider podcast, Huntsville Item sports editor and podcast host Josh Criswell provides listeners with a glimpse into what went down at the recent Southland Conference Media Day.
During the podcast, Criswell sits down with Southland Conference commissioner Tom Burnett, Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler and senior Bearkats Hunter Brown and Tyler Edwards. He also meets up with fellow Southland Conference beat writers Matt Faye of the Beaumont Enterprise and David Berry of the American Press in Lake Charles.
The first full episode of The Item Insider Podcast will be released in the coming weeks. For more information go to www.itemonline.com/pods.
