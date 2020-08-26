A lack of experience was at the forefront of a winless season for Trinity in 2019, but head coach Patrick Goodman doesn’t see this being an issue anymore.
The Tigers are set to open their 2020 season at Hearn on Friday at 7:30 p.m., with the coach noting an increase in maturity as the biggest change for his team from last year.
“Just the maturity,” Goodman said. “Even with all the coronavirus stuff and not being able to get together, just their attitudes and the fact that they're here ... that’s the biggest difference. The fact that they're a little bit older now, even with the losses, they're experienced.”
Trinity lost six returning starters this offseason, including three as a result of circumstances related to COVID-19. The school district is requiring students to take part in in-person learning in order to participate in UIL extracurricular activities.
With six starters still coming back on both sides of the ball, however, Goodman likes where his team is at heading into the season.
“Overall, I still think practices have been really good compared to the last two years,” the third-year coach added. “We looked really good in the scrimmage last week. We made a lot of mistakes, but overall they were flying to the ball — and we looked sharper. Maybe that's just year three of being in the offense, then on defense we went to a 4-3, which has been an easy adjustment.”
Among the Tigers’ key returners are Treylin Goodman, Jamarian Hall and TJ Jarmillo, all of which were two-way players last season. Goodman earned first-team all district honors in the secondary in 2019, in addition to amassing nearly 1,000 rushing yards. Hall — who averaged over 25 yards per catch least season — and Jarmillo are both expected to see significant playing time at receiver and defensive back.
Trinity will have a new face behind center in Cole Caldwell, who is slated to take over at quarterback after playing some receiver and defensive back last year. Caldwell will be called upon to be a rushing threat in the Tigers’ spread-option offense, and Goodman is confident the three-sport standout has the athleticism to be just that.
“He's going to have to because of what we do,” the coach said. “He's not a tailback like Trey, but he has a little bit of speed on him. He's been a two-year letterman in baseball, he high jumps and he pole vaults, so he's a decent little athlete. For what we do, he'll be able to get us the yardage that we need.”
Goodman points to the defensive line as the Tigers’ strength on the other side of the ball, with the group delivering a promising performance in last week’s scrimmage against Shepherd.
“Right now it would be our front,” the coach said when asked about Trinity’s strongest position group on defense. “They looked pretty good (at last week's scrimmage). They had some mistakes on film, but they got after it. We have two tackles, then a third one that rotates in, and our three ends have been solid.”
As for the Tigers’ first test of the 2020 season, the coach is anticipating a new type of challenge from an athletic Hearne squad. The Eagles averaged 34.5 points in league play on their way to a bi-district title last year, and have several key pieces returning.
“They’re explosive,” Goodman said. “Their quarterback is a four-year starter, and now he's playing defense. He's the starting safety, then they have some pretty good receivers and two good running backs. One is a scat back and the other one is pretty stout because he's a linebacker. He's just running downhill, and watching him on film, he's running over some kids. But they're explosive offensively, and speed and athleticism is going to be the biggest key.
“It's a total contrast to what we saw with Shepherd, which runs a version of the Wing-T and just pounds the ball with bootleg passes. Both of them run the same defense, a 4-2-5, but speed is going to be the biggest difference. Some of those runs we broke, Hearn has some guys that probably will catch you. You're going to have to keep getting yards and sustaining the drive, because they are fast. They have two guys that I know were at the state track meet in 2019 — and we didn't get to run it this year, but I'm sure they would've been back.”
Even with a sizable challenge awaiting his team on Friday, Goodman has plenty of optimism heading into the season opener — something partly attributed to the attitude the Tigers have displayed throughout an unorthodox offseason.
“I'm excited,” he said. “We just have to mesh and find chemistry. Their attitudes have been good and they've been working hard, and to me that's the biggest difference. If they can gel together, we're going to be OK.”
