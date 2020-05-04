While there are plenty of uncertainties surrounding college sports at the moment, the Sam Houston State men’s basketball team has found some answers.
The Bearkats have rounded out their 2020-21 roster for the most part, despite the COVID-19 pandemic shaking up the final months of the recruiting process.
With three seniors — as well as five outgoing transfers — leaving the program, there’s no hiding the fact that Sam Houston State had needs to fill. As the spring winds down, the Kats appear to have done just that.
In particular, Sam Houston State head coach Jason Hooten made an effort to bolster the team’s rebounding presence — something that had been often absent, especially against larger lineups, in recent years.
“There's no doubt about it that (rebounding) was something we needed to get better at,” the coach said. “I also think we've been playing a lot of four out and one in, so our four-man has been more of a smaller, guard-type of guy — and sometimes those guys aren't as good of rebounders as the person they're guarding. So that was something we wanted to do.”
TRANSFERS ADD POST PRESENCE, FILL IMMEDIATE NEEDS
Sam Houston State recently announced the addition of four junior college transfers, all of which are poised to see significant action next season. Among these were three post players with proven rebounding prowess, as well as an explosive point guard with 3-point shooting ability that will help ease the loss of two departures at the position.
“I'm very pleased with all four of our guys,” Hooten said. “Those three (forwards) bring a skill of rebounding, but I also think they can score in different ways. ... And you're talking about guys that have won. Those guys are winners. When you surround yourself with people that win, you're building your culture.”
Below is a look at each transfer, with Hooten’s thoughts on each:
Manny Crump | F | 6-8 | Miami | Coffeyville CC
“Manny Crump is 6-foot-8, long and athletic. He's probably only about 210 pounds and needs to put on a little weight, but his tenacity and ability to chase the ball ... he has a lot of characteristics of Christopher Galbreath. They remind me quite a bit of each other with their skill level, because I believe Manny will be able to play away from the basket, as well as underneath. And he can put it on the floor.”
Tristan Ikpe | F | 6-6 | Deer Park | Deer Park HS/Blinn College
“Tristan is the leading rebounder in the history of Blinn basketball and played at Deer Park for Ryan Bright, who played here for us at Sam Houston. Tristan averaged a double-double — which is hard to do on any level, but that junior college league is one of the best in the country.
“He's only about 6-foot-5ish, but he's built like Kai (Mitchell). He reminds me a lot of Kai — can put the ball on the floor, can pass, can play facing or with his back to the basket and is just a high-character guy.”
Donte Powers | G | 6-2 | Starkville, Miss. | Starkville HS/East Mississippi CC
“Donte played with Terryonte (Thomas at East Mississippi CC), so we saw him play a lot. When we figured out we needed another point guard we really wanted to go get a guy with some experience, but also a guy that was long and athletic. ... We're going to be bigger at the guard spot than we have in the past, and Donte is just an explosive, fast-twitch guy. He has a great first step, then he can really shoot the three.”
Dylan Robertson | F | 6-10 | Tuscaloosa, Ala. | Paul Bryant HS/Shelton State CC
“Dylan is long, athletic and can really run and jump. He has to get bigger and is going to have to get a lot stronger, but his ability to run the floor and play above the rim is something I thought we haven't had the last few years — to be able to throw up a lob to a guy that can go up against anybody and catch. He also has a really good right-handed hook and he's only going to get better.”
FRESHMEN ARRIVE WITH WINNING EXPERIENCE
In addition to the recently added transfers, Sam Houston State signed three high school seniors — forward Kian Scroggins (Raymore–Peculiar in Missouri) and guards Jarren Cook (Carrollton Newman Smith) and Bryce Monroe (San Francisco Bishop Riordan) — last November.
The trio arrives on campus with an abundance of individual accolades. But perhaps most important, they come from programs with winning traditions.
“Those three high school kids had really good years,” Hooten said. “Jarren Cook was a game away from the regional tournament, the MVP of his district and averaged over 20 points per game. Bryce Monroe’s team was going into their playoffs and their school was one of the first in the country to shut it down. I think they were in their third or fourth round. Then Kian Scroggins' team went three or four rounds as well. ...
"I'm very pleased with those three young men. I compare them to guys like Zach (Nutall) that can come in as freshmen and give us some good minutes, and I believe all three are going to be really good players for us in the years to come."
Pierce Hellums, a 6-foot-2 guard from Tomball Concordia Lutheran, is also expected to play a notable role for the Kats after redshirting as a true freshman last season.
NOT DONE YET?
The possibility of adding one more transfer isn’t out of the question for Sam Houston State, either.
“We actually have one scholarship left right now,” Hooten said. “We're just sitting and waiting to see what might happen and who we might take — if we take anybody.”
As far as what type of player the Bearkats might be targeting, the coach notes that they are keeping their options open.
“Best player, right position,” he remarked.
