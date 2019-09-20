NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly sophomore quarterback Sebastine Amaro showed poise beyond his years with the clock winding down and the Bulldogs trailing by three.
Amaro and the Dogs marched 62 1/2 yards in less than three minutes, leaving them a half-yard away from a homecoming victory over rival Trinity. With no timeouts and enough time to run one more play, the Bulldogs decided to put the game in their young signal-caller's hands.
He didn't disappoint.
The New Waverly offensive line beat the Tigers off the ball and provided enough push for Amaro to plunge across the goal line, securing a 24-20 victory with eight seconds remaining.
"He's got ice in his veins," New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. "It irritates me, but I love him for it ... he thrives under pressure. Sebastine might make you nervous, but when you put the ball in his hands he makes good things happen."
KJ Merchant led the Bulldogs' rushing attack with 73 yards on 12 carries, while Jacob Kutchey, Wyatt Sherwin and Ty Elder made major contributions at receiver. The trio combined to record 187 receiving yards, with Kutchey hauling in a pair of touchdown catches in the first half.
Amaro passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his last-second rushing score.
The New Waverly defense shut out Trinity for over three quarters, from the Tigers' second drive of the game to the 3:36 mark of the fourth quarter.
However, the Bulldogs' opponent wouldn't go away without a fight.
After failing to find offensive production for the majority of the game, Trinity scored a pair of touchdowns in a span of 22 seconds — turning an 11-point deficit into a three-point advantage.
Fortunately for New Waverly, its offense — which hadn't scored a touchdown since the first quarter — found a groove at the perfect moment.
Friday's victory marks a three-game winning streak for New Waverly, its longest since 2016.
