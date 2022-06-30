HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s youth football league is nearing the start of the season and with that comes training camp in July.
The season is fast approaching, and so is HYFL’s summer camp for its members.
“Without annual camp we are getting the kids back into basic drills,” HYFL’s public relation coordinator Clifton Davis said. “We do football drills and get the kids out since our season is about to begin. It’s just an introduction for a lot of the new kids and a refresher for the returners. It’s also the last chance to register the kids for the season.”
HYFL is designed for kids from the ages of 5-12 and gives them an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game.
The league also hosts about 75-90 kids at the camp each year as they prepare for the season.
“The main purpose is to teach the fundamentals of football,” Davis said. “It’s a team sport so we want to teach sportsmanship and build up confidence in the kids. This also gets them among friends and allows them to make new friends. There is also a lot of exercise involved and it gives them that structure. Football is a team sport and you learn a lot from it.”
After the cap, the HYFL will begin their season play. The season will span from the week after the camp and ends the first week of Dec. The season will feature teams from the Montgomery/Willis area, Humble, Kingwood, Magnolia, Woodlands, Brenham and Navosota.
This also allows the kids to play football with others that they will see in the near future.
Once the season ends, HYFl will have an all-star team that will go on to compete for championships.
The cost to join the organization is $175 dollars for kids that are 5-to-6-years-old and $200 for kids 1-to-12-years-old. All home games will be played at Kate Barr Ross park. Families are eligible to register for HYFL season at the annual summer camp, but the last day to sign up is July 9.
The camp will be held on Friday July 8 from 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday July 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.
“We’ve been in the community for years and football is the ultimate team sport so we just try and give back the best we can,” Davis said.
