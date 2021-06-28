A year of waiting has only built anticipation for the upcoming Huntsville Youth Football League season.
After having last season canceled due to COVID-19, HYFL has seen an uptick in participation this year. “About 70” players are already signed up for the 2021 campaign, a promising sign considering that roughly 40% of participants usually register during the final weekend of signups.
“The big difference is we have a lot more kids,” said Clifton Davis, who is in charge of public relations for HYFL. “Our last year in 2019, we had the smallest amount of kids we've ever had. This year we've basically doubled that.”
In order to shake off the rust from missing last season, HYFL has followed up flag football in the spring with a series of camps throughout the summer.
The camps are free to anyone that is registered, with sessions taking place this week on Tuesday and Thursday from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. at Kate Barr Ross Park. The annual HYFL camp will be held at the same location from July 9-10.
“We didn't get to play football because of COVID last year, but this year we're picking it back up,” Davis said. “In order to get ready for the season we had flag football in the spring, and now a month-long football camp. This was a week long just to get the kids back out, get them in shape and get the fundamentals out of the way.
“We're basically getting a jumpstart on the 2021 season. Most of the kids didn't play any football last year, so this is a way to do the basic fundamentals without having the stress of trying to rush once the football season starts.”
In addition to preparing for the upcoming season, HYFL is using its summer camps to get kids acquainted with what to expect in the next chapter of their football careers.
A primary goal for the league this year is to improve its synergy with the high school, from how the kids look to how they play. Several varsity Huntsville football players — including senior standouts Trevion Garret and Nehemiah Winfrey — were even at the field last week, showing the next generation of Hornets how it’s done.
“This year we're trying our best to mimic the high school Huntsville Hornets,” Davis said. “Everything is about getting these Hornets ready for the next level. We want to see these kids in Friday Night Lights in a few years ... so we're trying to tie everything in together.”
Participants can sign up for the 2021 season at huntsvilleyouthfootball.org. In-person registration is also taking place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kate Barr Ross Park.
The cost of registration is $175 for ages 5-6 and $200 for ages 7-12, as well as for all cheerleaders.
