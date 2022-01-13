Huntsville's FC Eclipse wraps up season, looks towards growth

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville FC Eclipse has brought local soccer to Huntsville since 1994 and with their fall season in the books, they have seen results like no other in wins and growth.
The Eclipse program has seen great success since adding four teams in the last year and now, the organization is ready to keep growing.
“Last season went really well for the program and for my girls’ team in their first season playing. We struggled to play, but our other teams finished at the top in their groups,” Eclipse 16-and-under girls’ head coach David Ortiz said. “As a whole, things went really well, our U17 boys won their division and will move up to Division I play.”
The Eclipse U19 program is coached by Wes McMillian and was the lone team that played in Division I rankings this year. The team saw positive results, as the boys finished fourth in the league.
McMillian’s U17 squad was able to capture the crown and are now looking to continue their success, as they move up to Division I play in the upcoming season.
“I’m looking forward to the spring season coming up next month,” Ortiz noted. “All of our teams finished with winning records, except the new girls’ team. But I am ready to show everybody how far we have come in the Spring.”
With all the success that this program has seen in the past year, they are looking forward to adding more teams for the upcoming fall season, including a boys’ 14U team and a girls’ 12U team in the fall. While the two teams will begin practicing, playing in the league will have to wait.
“A year ago, there were only two teams, and now with everybody wanting to play with Eclipse, we have to make more teams,” Ortiz added. “I’m just wanting to keep expanding these teams. At the start of the fall season, we had five teams and now we will have seven teams with over 100 kids playing competitive soccer with Eclipse now. I’m really looking forward to coaching with some of these guys and seeing all of these teams play.”
The last day to sign up for the fall season of the FC Eclipse will be Saturday, Jan. 15.
