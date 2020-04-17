One of the most decorated volleyball players in Walker County history won’t have to travel far to begin her college career.
Huntsville junior Alyssa Fielder, who in just three seasons has become the Lady Hornets’ all-time leader in kills and aces, recently announced that she will be continuing her career at Sam Houston State.
Fielder was originally committed to play for fellow Southland Conference member McNeese in Lake Charles, Louisiana. However, a lack of certainty created by a coaching change led to her reopening her options — and a ‘family’-like atmosphere at SHSU ultimately led her to choose the Bearkats over McNeese, Louisiana-Monroe, West Texas A&M and LeTourneau.
“I committed to McNeese, and then a few months later ... I found out on the internet that they fired the whole coaching staff,” Fielder said. “Nobody knew, and all the recruits that were going to go to McNeese with me didn’t know anything about it.
“Sam Houston State wanted me, but I wasn’t sure if it was too close to home. I didn’t know if I wanted to stay home or get away, but my parents were really supportive. Then I went on an official visit and I fell in love with it. They’re family to me pretty much.”
Fielder follows in the footsteps of fellow Lady Hornet great Taylor Cunningham, who was named Southland Player of the Year as a senior in 2018 after helping lead Sam Houston State to its winningest season in 22 years.
Similar to Fielder, Cunningham — who is now an assistant for the Bearkats — wasn’t sure at first about staying close to home. But at the conclusion of her decorated college career, she couldn’t have been happier with the decision.
“I wanted to get somewhere away from my hometown just to try something new,” Cunningham said in 2018, “but I loved it and it’s been a great decision.”
Fielder moved to the area from Lindale prior to her freshman year, with her father Edward Hawkins taking an assistant coaching job with the Lady Hornets’ basketball team.
Huntsville head volleyball coach Cody Hassell immediately noticed something special about the newest member of the program.
“Alyssa is a different kind of situation because we inherited her,” Hassell said. “Even at the high school level, we know who is coming up to ninth grade each year. Then she walked in the door in July of her freshman year and we were like, ‘Oh wow, this is a blessing.’”
The versatile outside hitter made varsity as a freshman, and although her playing time was limited, she gained valuable experience that year. What followed was a sophomore season that both player and coach point to as a turning point.
“She made varsity as a freshman because her talent level and athleticism were higher than a lot of people,” Hassell said. “She didn’t get a lot of playing time that year, but she got to practice with those older girls — and I think that helped her a lot. She spent more offseason time in the gym between her freshman and sophomore year than anybody I’ve ever seen. To see her come back the way she did her sophomore year was incredible.”
“The reason my dad chose to be in Huntsville was for me to compete and find out where I needed to go for college, so my sophomore year I had to step up,” Fielder added. “I had to be a leader — and I showed that and earned my spot.”
The lead-up to Fielder’s final run with the Lady Hornets has been vastly different than previous offseasons, with the COVID-19 outbreak closing classrooms and shutting down sports activities worldwide. Fielder had just finished competing at a tournament in Florida with her club team, TAV Houston, when the coronavirus forced the sports world into a holding pattern.
“It was just chaotic,” she said. “Coach Hassell wanted us to do workouts, so all the girls made workouts and he’s posted them on social media. But recently my dad has been waking me up at 6 a.m. We do our workout and then I get to my schoolwork. It’s hard staying in shape because I’m not doing the workout I normally do at school, but my dad is trying his hardest to keep me in good shape.”
As talented as Fielder is, she’s not the only reason why Hassell has optimism for the upcoming season. Fellow seniors Sasha Johnson, Jayln Elliott and Kayla Cooper all have significant starting experience heading into their final run with the Lady Hornets, not to mention several other returners that are poised to take on bigger roles in 2020.
“It’s really neat to see because you never know when athletes are going to peak,” the coach said. “We have some very talented seniors in Alyssa’s class, and some of them are just starting to reach their peak right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.