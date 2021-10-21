HUNTSVILLE — With their playoffs hopes on the line, Huntsville football will be in a must-win situation at Montgomery Lake Creek Thursday night.
The Hornets (2-4,0-3 District 10 5A, DII) will need to stop their four-game losing skid and gain their first win in the district if they want to have a chance at securing a postseason spot.
“Obviously it's an important game. We haven’t played in a week and we are trying to battle back and get on the right side of winning and losing,” Huntsville’s head coach Rodney Southern said. “There’s playoff implications and all kinds of other things that go with it. We've had a good two weeks, we’ve healed up for the most part and will be as healthy as we have been since August.”
Both teams will head into this game struggling against league competition.
Last week, Lake Creek was able to get their first win in district with a 61-14 rout of Lamar Consolidated on the road. With the win, the Lions moved to 1-3 in district play.
The Lions will be led by their junior quarterback Cade Tessier and sophomore Parker Smith. Parker Smith. Smith has seen a lot of snaps in the last two games for the Lions and has developed a connection with fellow sophomore wideout Sean Lee.
Lee is not only a strong target on offense, but he is also a shifty special team returner. In last Saturday's game against Lamar Consolidated, he took back a kickoff for a 70-yard touchdown.
The run game for the Lions will also be something that the Hornets will need to stop.
Senior running back Justin Freeney has totaled four 100-yard rushing games this season and gotten in the endzone five times.
“They've played two different quarterbacks, four or five receivers and two running backs,” Southern noted. “Both running backs played really well Saturday. You kind of expect a little bit of the same thing, but the thing that is probably the most concerning is the multitude of guys.”
One positive note for the Hornets is they are going into this game with 12 days of rest following a bye week, while the Lions will have had only four days to prepare.
As the Hornets roster continues to get healthy, their rushing attack will get better and better. Senior back Jaylon McClain has continued to impress coaches with his running in practice on Monday and Tuesday. Sophomore back Jawann Giddens will also be available and has stepped up in a big way in McClain's absence.
The one thing that Huntsville has been missing all year is senior quarterback AJ Wilson to have his breakout game.
While he has had his weapons in Tre Taylor and Matthew Long for a couple of games now, the Hornets will finally be back to near 100%.
“Jaylon looked really good running in practice,” Southern added. “Jawann has been solid, Matthew Long was able to let his foot heal for another week and Tre Taylor was able to fix a dislocation of one of his toes and he’s practiced all week. Thomas Rose didn't play last week and has been practicing all week. We should be at our best health since August.”
GAME INFORMATION
The Hornets will hit the road for a 7 p.m. kickoff against Lake Creek at Bear Stadium in Montgomery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.