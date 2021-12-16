Wilson signs National Letter of Intent to Houston Baptist

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville football had one member sign their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.
The Hornets senior quarterback AJ Wilson has officially signed to play football at Houston Baptist University.
“It’s a blessing,” Wilson said. “It’s a blessing for me to get all of the offers from different schools, but I had to choose one. Now, I get to go to school and my mom and dad don’t have to pay out of pocket.”
“Athletically, AJ is a superior athlete and anytime you can get a situation where a player gets the opportunity to play at the next level and somebody else is paying for his school, it’s huge for his family and for him,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said.
Wilson was named to the All-District second team in his senior year, as well as being named the team's Offensive Player of the Year.
As the senior signed his name this morning, he will keep the Hornets’ tradition of having a D-I signee since 2014 alive.
Wilson will now finish out his senior year at Huntsville, while playing basketball on the varsity team, before heading to training camp in the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.