The Huntsville Hornets boys’ soccer team could not hold onto their lead against Willis, as a late goal ended the game in a 2-2 tie.
“It just didn’t happen this time,” Hornets head coach Robert Taylor said. “It’s very similar to the game we played at their place earlier this year, we were in the positions to do the things, but you have to do them.”
The Hornets struggled offensively in the first half, never gaining the momentum and going into the half with a 1-0 deficit.
Hornet freshman Eusebio Hernandez was able to put Huntsville on the board early in the second half with a goal off a free kick from over 30 yards out. Jade Santibanez gave Huntsville the lead at 5:10 mark with a goal to give the Hornets a 2-1 advantage.
However, Willis would answer to force the tie.
“We were too direct. We had talked throughout the week to go from the outside to inside and switch the point of attack. When that happened, it was positive we just played straight away,” Taylor added.
Knowing that playoffs are approaching, the Hornets are working towards not leaving goals on the table in the last five matches of the season.
“It’s problematic,” Taylor said. “When you look at the two ties, we had in the first half of district, we created enough chances to win those games. There are parts of it we can work and try and put everybody in the right positions, but there are moments in the game where you have to make a play.”
The Hornets are currently in fourth place in District 20-5A. Next up the Hornets will travel to Grand Oaks High school for a Friday night matchup.
