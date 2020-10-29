White earns player of the week honors

Huntsville defensive back Jadarian White has been voted The Item’s Player of the Week after playing a key part in last week’s district-opening win over Bryan Rudder.
The senior safety recorded a handful of pass breakups and hauled in a pair of interceptions, including one in the end zone that sealed a 36-17 Huntsville victory early in the fourth quarter. Rudder, which entered the game with the top passing attack in Class 5A and above, was held 110 yards below its season passing average.
Huntsville running back Jaylon McClain and Alpha Omega receiver/defensive back Patrick Reilly were the other finalists for this week’s award.
