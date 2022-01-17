HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville boys’ basketball got out to a quick lead against Nacogdoches and after a strong performance from senior AJ Wilson, they got the win in the District 16, 5A play.
After the half, Wilson scored 12 straight points for the Hornets (8-7,1-0) in their 63-55 win over the Dragons.
“I thought we played extremely hard,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “I think as far as playing smart, I don’t think we did that at times, but that should come in due time. AJ and Kevin [Harrison] are the only two guys with varsity experience and we are just trying to work through the year.”
The Hornets were able to capitalize on a lot of turnovers by the Dragons and with that came fast-break points that led to plenty of runs for Huntsville. Despite having those runs, a few opportunities fell short as the Dragons were able to close in on a few opportunities.
With just over five minutes to go in the first half, the Dragons went on a 6-4 run that put them within four points, but the Hornets powered through to take a 24-16 lead into the half.
“We were struggling with our turnovers today,” Wilson said. “We were turning the ball over a lot and we were passing open shots, but coach Oliphant had us take those open shots. In practice, we’ve been shooting 20 shots in each spot.”
Leadership on this team starts with Wilson, as one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, and his game-high of 34 points tonight shows just what he can do on the court.
However, that wasn’t all he could do, as he had finished with a double-double in the win.
“I feel like they look up to me as a leader of the basketball team … I’ve been on the basketball team for three years and they expect me to step up,” Wilson noted.
With the win in their first game at home since Dec. 14, the Hornets will now look to defend their District 16, 5A crown. Huntsville finished the season a perfect 6-0 last year and now has a goal in mind.
“I think the kids play well at home,” Oliphant said. “I think they feel a little more relaxed at home. It’s good to win and like I told them before the game, we are the reigning district champs until somebody does something otherwise.”
The Hornets will now hit the road for a 106-mile trek to Whitehouse for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff against the Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.