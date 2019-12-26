Walker County's top athlete

With 2020 arriving in just a few days, it’s time to reflect on Walker County’s top high school athletes from the past year.
Alpha Omega’s Cole Garrison placed at state in the shot put and discuss before shining on the football field in the fall. Meanwhile down in New Waverly, Konway Baird was named the District 23-3A baseball MVP and Sebastine Amaro emerged as a multisport star that enters the new year as only a sophomore.
But following a prolific senior season that included a pair of playoff victories and all-district accolades, Huntsville linebacker Jordan Brown is The Item’s 2019 high school male athlete of the year. In doing so, Brown keeps the honor — which was shared by his former teammates T’Vondre Sweat and Jaylon Griffin in 2018 — with the Hornets for another year.
“There’s so much that Jordan does that nobody knows about,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said following the Hornets’ area round win over Crosby, during which Brown halted a scoring drive with an interception and dashed a comeback attempt with a critical two-point stop. “A lot of his stuff on kicking game is critical. Jordan is a natural football player and a great leader. He doesn’t say it a lot, but it shows. Id’ love to have 10 more just like him.”
In nine regular season games, Brown recorded 97 tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovered and one defensive touchdown for the top defense in District 10-5A, Division II. As a result, Brown was voted the league’s co-Defensive MVP — an honor he shared with A&M Consolidated senior Makel Williams.
“Jordan Brown is one of the best football players that I’ve ever coached,” Southern added. “He always did everything that was asked of him. The thing I always look for with guys like that is, do they get better every week? And Jordan Brown was getting better every week.”
One year removed from an undefeated run through district play, Huntsville stumbled at points in the regular season — entering the playoffs as the league’s No. 4 seed. The Hornets proceeded to stun District 9 champion Marshall on the road 35-12, with the Mavericks failing to take a snap in Huntsville territory until the final drive of the game. The next week they downed Crosby before falling just short against state runner-up Fort Bend Marshall in the third round.
“It really felt good because we had a lot of people doubting us this season,” Brown said. “We went into the playoffs with a chip on our shoulder, and went out there and played. We had some big wins and that showed people what we could do.”
While Brown’s Huntsville playing career is over, he’s not done on the football field yet. He recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play for North Texas at the next level.
“Just the relationships with the coaches and how they perform,” Brown said of what drew him to UNT. “And I get to play in the green and white again.”
