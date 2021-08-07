VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Hornets aim high in 2021 season

HUNTSVILLE — Last year, teams across the nation dealt with unforeseen obstacles and challenges thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. No one knows that better than the Huntsville Lady Hornet volleyball team.
Despite facing substantial roadblocks, the team beat the odds and made its way into the area round of the playoffs with a 15-6 overall record. Now, with things seemingly returning to normal, the team is ready for a breakout season.
Following their playoff exit, the returning players sat down and discussed what they were looking for in the next season of Hornet volleyball. This started in the offseason, as the Lady Hornets claimed the summer league tournament championship.
“Our goal as soon as the season ended last year was, at minimum, we want to go further than last year,” Hornets head coach Cody Hassel said. “That's what it takes to build a program and one thing we need to start doing is talking about the state championship. When you are building something that is the ultimate goal. Anything short of being a regional qualifier is going to be a disappointment for our season."
As the team already has a goal in mind, there is still plenty of work to be done. With players still competing for spots on their respective teams. The competition, however, is something Hassel likes to see as he scours through the lineup to find the breakout players.
"I think because of the competition right now, everything will change tomorrow,” Hassel said. “The competition is tight right now and I think a lot of the players are concerned and focused on where they will be placed. Once we place teams, I think the excitement will kick in.
“They are excited for the season and our exceptions continue to grow every time we hit the court."
As the roster works out for the upcoming season, the Lady Hornets will return three players that are expected to take on major roles, including junior Madison Grekstas, Natalie Hesterman and Lexie Parish.
“Parish was our utility player last year, but she has improved the most in our program the last six months. She will be a six-rotation player for us on the front row and back row. Our big hitter this year is Grekstas, she played middle blocker for us, and we are thinking about moving her around this year. She's been practicing and working at all three positions. She will be the strongest for us on our team this year," Hassel said.
With practice already underway the next step is to scrimmage. Local fans got their first look at the team this weekend, with a scrimmage at Paul Bohan Gym on Saturday.