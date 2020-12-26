After meeting last year in a playoff shootout, the Huntsville Hornets and Crosby Cougars are set to reunite Saturday in the Class 5A, DII Region III semifinals.
The Item recently caught up with Marcus Guitierrez, who covers Crosby for the Houston Chronicle, to gain insight into what to expect from the Cougars.
JC: Huntsville has developed a reputation as one of the best defenses in the state this season, largely due to an imposing D-line led by Mr. Texas Football finalist Ed Bobino. Do you see Crosby’s O-line being able to slow down the Hornets?
MG: Ed Bobino and the Huntsville defense line group have dominated since the start of the season. They have disrupted offensive line groups all year. They were able to go toe to toe with two Class 6A school in Kingwood and a very big front in C.E. King. Bobino anchors the defensive line and Crosby will have a test going against that big front. This game will be won in the trenches.
JC: Crosby has a pair of do-it-all athletes in Reggie Branch and Deniquez Dunn. What makes this duo so dangerous?
MG: Brand and Dunn can literally score on any play. It doesn’t matter if a play breaks down, the both of them can score from anywhere on the field whether that be at the quarterback, running back or wide receiver position. They have racked up over 4,000 yards this season as a duo. The duo can make quick decision and the Huntsville defense has to be ready for explosive plays.
JC: With 128 points through two playoff games, Crosby’s explosive offense is no secret. What can Huntsville fans expect from the Cougars on the other side of the ball?
MG: Crosby’s defense has talent all over the place. Senior safety Michael Ray leads the secondary and is one the leaders on the defense. It’s a group that returns seven starters and can get after the quarterback. Crosby will be able to matchup with Huntsville on defense and it will come down to who can execute the most to see who wins.
