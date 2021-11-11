Three Hornets sign their National Letter of Intent

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville High School recognized three athletes Wednesday morning as they signed their National Letter of Intent to play at the next level.
Senior baseball players Caleb Cotton and Mason Monjaras and softball senior Jensen Vienne each signed on the first day of the early signing period.
Cotton signed with Sam Houston, and will bring an offensive bat to the program, as well as another strong outfielder. In his junior year, Cotton had .441 batting average with eight triples, three home runs and 21 stolen bases. He was also voted the district’s offensive MVP last year.
“I’m just really excited,” Cotton said. “I’m pumped to go, I’m thankful for coach Sirianni and coach Fuller for taking a chance on me. I’m ready to put some work in.”
“Caleb has a ton of tools, he has all the skills and all of the abilities. He can run, he can drive the ball into the yard and hit for average,” Hornets head baseball coach Justin Jennings said. “He’s a spectacular outfielder and has a plus arm. The sky’s the limit for him. I think he will go over there and excel. I’m excited.”
Mason Monjaras signed with Bossier Parish Community College, and will bring strong right-handed pitching to the Cavaliers.
“It was a pretty cool experience,” Monjaras said. “I’m excited to get to work and I’m going on the JUCO route. I’m just ready to get to work and grind. I’d like to thank coach Jennings. I wouldn’t be going to play college baseball without them.”
“I’ve been doing this for 18-years and he is probably the best student of the game I have ever had,” Jennings added. “He is always looking for a better way to do things, he asks questions and he’s always striving to be better. We have spent a lot of time in bullpens outside of practice just trying to perfect his craft. He hasn’t even come close to scratching the surface of his full potential.”
Jensen Vienne signed with Baylor University after she was voted the district MVP last year. She had a .495 batting average, 12 home runs and 58 RBI. Vienne has been a staple of the Lady Hornets softball team and will bring the same to Baylor.
“This has been my dream school since I started playing softball as a 10-year-old,” Vienne said. “Just being able to play for coach Moore and the Baylor coaching staff is my dream come true.”
“I think she is probably one of the most deserving kids I could have,” Lady Hornets head coach Morgan Bryan said. “ I think she has wanted it for a long time, she works hard for me and she’s one of my leaders on and off the field, I couldn’t be more proud of her. She’s done a fabulous job and I know she will do great in green and gold.”
