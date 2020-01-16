Synergy with high school, new T-ball league among HBL highlights

There’s a different feeling about Huntsville baseball in 2020, from the youth level to the high school. And for the rest of the month, aspiring young baseball players have a chance to get involved.
Signups for the Huntsville Baseball League are open until January 31, with leagues available for players ranging from 3-14 years old. Those interested can register online at huntsvillebaseballleague.com, or at Kate Barr Ross Park on Jan. 25 from 2-5 p.m.
Leagues will run all the way up to 14U as in years past, but there has also been a new addition aimed toward helping those that are just learning the game. For the first time in several years, HBL will feature a 4U T-ball league that is open to players as young as three years old.
“We're offering a three- and four-year old division for T-ball, that way it's strictly a learning league where they aren't as competitive,” said HBL VP Jonathan Nunez. “About four or five years ago they had it and did away with it. We just kind of noticed that putting a bunch of four-year olds with six-year olds wasn't very good for the four-year olds.”
Another one of the biggest differences from previous years is a stronger connection with the Huntsville High School baseball program.
With first-year head coach Justin Jennings placing an emphasis on synergy between youth baseball and the high school, the Hornets plan to host coaching clinics and a free camp in addition to having a more visible presence around HBL. The next coaching clinic is scheduled for Feb. 15 at Kate Barr Ross Park.
“Those people have to see us,” Jennings said. “They have to know that we want to bridge the gap from little league to high school baseball. I've told everybody that we're going to do that, and we will. The coaches clinic will be big for us. It's a way to get people out, get them involved and let them learn our terminology and what we're looking for as they get to advanced levels.”
“It helps us out a lot,” added Nunez. “It's great to interact with them because eventually we want these kids to grow up and hopefully play baseball for the Huntsville Hornets, or at least in the area. The new coach over there has been really helpful.”
The connection between HBL and the high school isn’t limited to the baseball diamond, either. For Jennings, it’s just as important for his program to be a part of the Huntsville community.
“With the facilities being right next to each other, it's easy. It really is,” the coach said. “It's easy for us to finish up at practice and have our coaches spend 30-45 minutes just walking around, socializing, shaking hands and talking to parents and people throughout the community. That's not hard work, it's just part of it — and it's obviously important.”
HBL opening day is scheduled for Feb. 29, with the closing ceremony on May 7. All leagues cost $150 per player for the 12-game season — with the exception of 4U, which is $90 for an eight-game season.
Email HuntsvilleBaseballLeague@gmail.com for more information.
