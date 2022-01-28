Skid continues

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville boys’ basketball was unable to stop their bleed Friday, when they battled Lufkin at the Paul Bohan Gym.
Despite Huntsville winning the opening tip, the Panthers were able to score first on their way to a 61-48 win, never yielding the lead throughout the full 40 minutes.
“I thought the kids came out and they always play hard for us, but we just have a hard time putting the ball in the hole,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “Anytime you can’t put the ball in the basket and you play against a good team, you are going to struggle, and that’s what happened tonight.”
The Hornets were never able to find any flow offensively against the Panther defense and with that, scoring was difficult. The Hornets were able to muster up 10 first-quarter points.
Huntsville’s offense has been their Achilles’ heel all year. Senior AJ Wilson leads the team in scoring and tonight, his team lead of 13 points were not enough, and with only 12 points coming off the bench, the Hornets couldn’t overcome.
“Unfortunately, shooting has been our downfall all year,” Oliphant noted. “Besides AJ, nobody is really able to give us 20 on a consistent basis. It’s just one of those years that we just have to keep working to get better.”
Defensively, the Hornets played a strong match. Going into the half, Huntsville was able to limit Lufkin to 11 second quarter points to cut their deficit to seven at the halftime buzzer.
But the Hornets’ battle defensively fell short as the Panthers were able to match each point. In the fourth, the Hornets were able to close the gap to eight, but it never got any closer than that.
“I thought the defense did well tonight,” Oliphant added. “Right after halftime, when they hit three shots from behind the arc, that got them going. I thought we had them bundled up for a little while, but with those three’s, they were able to open it up.”
While Wilson led the team in scoring, his support from fellow senior Kevin Harrison, – who returned to the court after being suspended for three flagrant fouls against Jacksonville – was able to score eight points.
NEXT UP
The Hornets will now have a few days to get back on track as they will travel to Nacogdoches for a Tuesday night game before returning to the Paul Bohan Gym on Friday against Whitehouse.
