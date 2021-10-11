Shelly named Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s senior linebacker Bun Shelly has been named the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 7, after an online vote.
The senior led the Hornet defense in a 33-30 loss to Lamar Consolidated. He had two interceptions, a blocked punt and a fumble recovery to help keep Huntsville competitive.
Huntsville (2-4, 0-3 District 10-5A, DII) has lost four straight. They will look to get back in the right mindset this week during a bye week. They will return to action Oct. 21 with a road game at Montgomery Lake Creek.
Other nominees in the vote were New Waverly’s Sebastine Amarp and Alpha Omega’s Samuel Hanagriff.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon on Monday.
