HUNTSVILLE — While Huntsville’s football season ended before they would have liked, they can say something a lot of other teams can’t.
The Hornets (4-5, 2-4 District 10 5A, DII) did all they could to give themselves a shot at the Class 5A, DII playoffs, but with Lamar Consolidated getting a win over Bryan Rudder, they were eliminated.
“Anytime you don’t make the playoffs you are disappointed,” Huntsville coach Rodney Southern said. “You are disappointed for your seniors, you are disappointed from the head coaching standpoint of not getting the extra practice time and the extra work. You also have to flip to the other side of it and think ‘ok we are going to get three and a half weeks of offseason that we haven’t had in the last five years.’ For some of our young guys and especially the freshman to be able to get the strength training a little earlier, you have to view it as a plus.”
Huntsville started the season much like they did last year with their first game getting canceled and then starting a week behind everybody else. After the delayed start, they were able to start the season strong beating Interstate 45 rival Willis, and then knocking off Kingwood.
Despite starting the season 2-0 they had a matchup with a C.E. King team that landed them their first regular-season loss since 2019 and with a late bye-week, the Hornets never got a chance to rebuild their confidence.
The woes wouldn’t stop there for the Hornets. After shrugging the game against King, they had to take another game on the shins when Bryan Rudder came to town. The Hornets were able to rush out to a 21-14 lead at the half but fell in overtime, with the help of some bad calls by the refs.
“You look and you kind of progress throughout the year. The first two weeks we beat two 6A teams and we played young kids, and those kids got their nose bloodied,” Southern noted. “Those kids are also going to be a part of our program for the next two or three years. You can turn those things into positive. You feel for your seniors but at the same time the guys behind them have got to go back to work and try to improve on this season.”
With a bye-week coming in the Week 8, it proved to be successful in helping the Hornets turn around their season. In the final three games, they went 2-1 and were able to take the No.8 team in the state to overtime, but eventually lost, 35-28.
As one game remained in the season, the Hornets found themselves on the outside looking in on the playoffs and in a must-win situation. Huntsville was then able to take Lamar Fulshear to three overtimes and came away with the 24-22 victory. With Bryan Rudder falling to Lamar Consolidated the Hornets were then eliminated.
“I thought as we went through the year we regained our confidence,” Southern added. “For some of these guys we only lost three or four games in the last couple of years. To be able to build the confidence back and play as well as we played the last two weeks. To play three overtime games and two back-to-back. There’s a lot of things we can build on. When you don’t make the playoffs you can think the season was a failure, but for the kids that are leaving the program they can still benefit from the things that happened.”
Despite not making the playoffs this was a year for the Hornets to rebuild and regroup as they will now start their offseason program and prepare for the 2022-2023 season.
