Huntsville girl’s basketball coach LaToya Bennett had one goal against Bryan Rudder — stay aggressive.
Unfortunately the goal didn’t come to fruition as the Lady Hornets suffered a 58-49 upset, falling in the bi-district round of the Class 5A State Tournament for the third consecutive season.
Bryanna Turner and Keaundra Kelly each put up 14 points for the Lady Rangers (26-7), who used an 18-10 run in the third quarter to break away from Huntsville.
“I thought that we showed some intensity in the first half and came out fighting, but in the second half we dropped the bar. We were at odds with each other, and that really hurt us on the floor,” Bennett said. “In a playoff game no one wants it to be their fault, and the other team was able to capitalize off of our mistakes.”
Alyiah Craft posted a team-high 14 points for the Lady Hornets, while Tya Rogers added 12 and Kenysha Johnson had 10.
Huntsville opened the game with the lead after a 10-8 run in the opening quarter. Rudder would answer with a 19-16 advantage in the second quarter, followed by their big run in the third as they secured the victory.
“Overall, I’m proud of my girls,” Bennett added. “We are a real young team and none of my girls had a lot of playing experience in the playoffs. There is hope for the future, we just have to work on building our team bonding in the offseason.”
Trace Harris contributed to this report.
