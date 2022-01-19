HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville girls basketball is on the right track to defend their Class 5A, District 16 title.
The Lady Hornets remained perfect after topping Whitehouse 50-29 Tuesday night in the Paul Bohan Gym.
“We still have a lot of stuff we have to work on with our missed layups and free throws,” Huntsville head coach Latoya Bennett said. “When you have a young team, there is always more that you can improve on each day. We have a lot we can come back to the lab with tomorrow and try to make us a better team for Friday.”
Despite free throw issues with this team, they are still able to come out on top of games. The Lady Hornets went 8-27 from the charity stripe, leaving 19 points off the board in misses. Sophomore guard Kiana Johnson led the way in free throws, sinking four of her five attempts.
However, the Lady Hornets were able to force 12 steals that led to extra possessions for Huntsville.
“We’ve been shooting 50 free throws every day and we might have to up it to 100,” Bennett noted. “Steph Curry says, ‘the more you shoot in a gym the better you get,’ so I’m going to stick with what he says. Our youth is an issue right now, so we are going to use the work in the gym to make us better.”
The Lady Hornets defense showed out in the first half as well. Whitehouse was limited to nine first-half points and just 29 overall.
Rebounds played a big part in that game, as the Lady Hornets grabbed 40 total rebounds in the win.
Junior forward Janavia Gage led the Lady Hornets with 15 boards and fell just two points shy of a double-double as she closed the game with eight.
Sophomore guard Mahalia Twine led all scorers with 14 points, while senior guard Alyiah Craft finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds to complete her double-double.
“I was super impressed because we put in a lot of new things this week,” Bennett added. “The girls adjusted I’d say so-so, not quite 100%. We were able to bring new things to the table, put them out on the floor and produce a product, that’s always a good thing.”
The Lady Hornets will now hit the road for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff against Jacksonville on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.