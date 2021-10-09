HUNTSVILLE — The Hornet football season went from bad to worse Friday night.
After getting the first score of the night, Huntsville wasn’t able to overcome the Mustang offense in a 33-30 loss at Bowers Stadium.
“We didn’t make enough plays, and they made one more than us. Bottom line is, they made enough plays and we didn't in critical situations. That what happens and you aren’t as talented, you're going to have to fight to win games,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said.
The Hornets started the game as strong as they could.
The defense marched out to the field and forced a three-and-out, and then had an interception to give them great field position inside the red zone. The offense was able to capitalize with an 18-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Jawann Giddens to make it a 7-0 game.
The offense was able to put up some solid numbers.
Senior quarterback AJ Wilson finished with 193 yards through the air, but most of the yards came off screens and quick slants. A majority of his incompletions were overthrown to his receivers. He finished with 13 completions, 32 attempts and an interception.
The running game for the Hornets is their bread and butter, or at least it should be.
Giddens rushed for a team-high 14 times for 85 yards and three touchdowns. All four scores came on the ground for the Hornets, with senior back Jaylon McClain with 53 yards and the other score.
“It’s good to see them throw and catch,” Southern said. ‘It’s good to see Jaylon and Jawann run with the football. All of those things are frustrating. You are also dealing with a young football team that is getting hit in the mouth right now, and we have to figure out.”
Despite giving up 33 points, the Hornet defense made plays when they needed to.
Senior linebacker Bun Shelly came away from the night with two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt. All of which set the Hornet offense in good shape to make plays. The final two drives were three-and-outs, well at least on paper.
The final play was wonky and symbolistic of the Hornets' season.
A high snap sent the ball over the Mustang punter's head, which appeared to be a score for the Hornets. But after the punter shuffled his way around the back of the endzone, he was able to stop and boot the ball. With Hornet defenders busy blocking, the ball bounced off a Hornet player's back and was recovered by the Mustangs for a first down.
A crazy turn of events.
“These kids are not going to quit and this program is not going to quit,” Souther added. “We are going through a rough year and everybody knows it. The thing I'm always proud of is they aren’t going to quit. We have to get some things corrected and our open week comes at a good time. We’ve got three more weeks that are guaranteed and we have to figure out how to win the next one.”
While Shelly had a good game, the Mustang's offense was just too much.
Mustang junior running back Justin McCullough took the ball 21 times for 113 yards and a touchdown, and when he didn’t have the ball senior quarterback Dylan Garrett did. The senior connected on 9 for 15 passes for 179 yards and four scores.
NEXT UP
The Hornets will go into their open week on a four-game losing skid, when they return on Oct. 21 to face Montgomery Lake Creek on the road.
Lamar Consolidated will turn their attention to Montgomery Lake Creek in a Saturday afternoon showdown next week.
