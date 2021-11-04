HUNTSVILLE — With its season on the line, Huntsville football is in a must-win scenario for their game later today.
The Hornets (3-5, 1-4 District 10 5A, DII) will face Lamar Fulshear for a chance to sneak into the four-seed and make the Class 5A, DII playoffs.
“Well obviously the circumstances are not ideal for us but yet we still have a chance,” Huntsville coach Rodney Southern said. “We told our kids this morning and a couple of times this week ‘We just have to go take care of our business and try to control what we can control. If we win and are fortunate enough to get in, we will figure out what to do after that.”
After the Hornet's bye week in Week 8 of the season, they have been playing cleaner football. Huntsville has since won their only game in district against Montgomery Lake Creek and they held their own with No. 8 Montgomery.
The team has looked like it was playing as one again and can compete with the top teams once again.
“A lot of people associate it with penalties, but I don’t necessarily associate it with penalties,” Southern noted. “Just being able to throw and catch and tackle and do the little things. A clean game to me means our prep and our work up to it was good. I think our kids are playing with a level of confidence now, from an athletic ability and a preparation standpoint. At this time of year that's what you want.”
Fulshear (5-4, 2-3 District 10 5A, DII) is a team that will run the ball for most of the game, but junior quarterback Parker Williams can burn you deep. The junior has tossed for over 1,300 yards this season, but can not only burn you in the air, but can also turn on the wheels. He has added an additional 700-plus yards on the ground.
Senior running back Tyjae Williams is another threat the Hornets will have to defend, he has added 946 yards on the ground. These two players will make the game hard on the Hornets as they are playing for their season too.
Parker will look to his top target in Jax Medica who has 482 yards and has found the endzone four times this year.
As long as the Hornets play with the same confidence they have had in the past weeks they should be able to lock them down.
“The big thing for them is the change of culture, they are playing exciting football,” Southern added. “They do a lot of things and do some things in the kicking game and try to get some mismatches or steal some opportunities. You can tell they are playing with confidence and they are in the same boat we are in.”
The Hornets will also need to put away their second overtime loss of the season and not let the game linger on a short week and just play the football the way they have been the last two weeks.
GAME INFORMATION
Huntsville and Fulshear will kickoff tonight at 7 p.m. at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.
