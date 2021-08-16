PRACTICE NOTES: Hornets gearing up for another football season

The Huntsville Hornets are in full-on fall camp mode.
With just one Friday left until the season kicks off in Bowers Stadium against Houston Worthing, the Hornets had their first scrimmage of the fall camp on Saturday.
IN PHOTOS: Huntsville Hornet football towel scrimmage
Fans got their first look at the 2021 Huntsville Hornet football team on Saturday during the annual towel scrimmage. The Hornets will have one final tune-up next week against Lufkin, before opening their season on Aug. 27 against Houston Worthing.
"I thought overall we came in [to camp] in pretty decent shape,” Hornets head coach Rodney Southern said. “Our upperclassmen are about where we need to be, but we aren't in game shape yet. I thought our retention from the spring has been pretty good, but we’ve moved a couple of guys around, and I think they will eventually make an impact where we put them."
The Hornets will have one final tune-up on Friday against Lufkin.
Here are some of the top storylines to watch during fall camp.
AN EXPERIENCED OFFENSE RETURNS
The offense for the Hornets continued to look strong, led by senior quarterback AJ Wilson. During the scrimmage portion of the practice, they were able to drive down the field and pick up three scores. One of the drives was roughly 90-yards downfield.
Wilson, who is now in his second year as the starting quarterback will be joined by star wideout Cameron Cole. Running back Jaylon McClain is also back for his senior year, after rushing for 1,122 yards and 12 touchdowns last year.
"The good thing is all of our skill guys are pretty much intact,” Southern added. “The big thing is having guys that understand what we are doing, which then allows us to be able to make adjustments on the sideline. They have been in big games, and some of these guys have been in five or six playoff games."
Offensively, the Hornets should be able to pick up right where they left off last season.
A NEW-LOOK DEFENSE
The other side of the ball will have a much different look.
With the Bobino brothers moving on from Huntsville High, there will be a few gaps to fill. But luckily for the Hornets, they bring back District Newcomer of the Year Calvin Simmons.
"The front four [of the defense] over the last three years has probably been the strength of our football team,” Southern said. “I don't ever say they have to be the next Ed Bobino, we are just going to have to be a little different. We are going to have to pressure some edge people a little bit more, but those other guys will do fine once they really get their varsity feet ready."
Simmons, a linebacker, recorded 66 solo tackles last year, which was second to Ed Bobino. He finished the season with 6 ½ sacks.
Bun Shelly will also be returning for the Hornets at the linebacker position.
Other returners on the defense will be Seth Carroll, who played a majority of the season as a defensive end, Nemo Winfrey at cornerback and Waylin Zapoli at the safety position.
NEXT UP
Next up for Huntsville will be a full scrimmage against Lufkin on Friday, where they will look to break in the brand new turf at Hornet Field. The regular season will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, as the Hornets will hold their senior night against Worthing High School at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University.