HUNTSVILLE — With playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Huntsville played their best game of the season against No. 8 Montgomery.
The Hornets (3-5, 1-4 District 10-5A) were able to force overtime with a hook-and-ladder play in the closing seconds that went 59 yards for the game-tying touchdown. However, they would eventually fall 35-29 after a turnover on downs in their lone overtime possession.
“I told them that I was very proud of them. That’s the best football game we’ve played all year.” Huntsville coach Rodney Southern said. “Montgomery was coming in here 8-0 and on track to win the district championship. I thought we held them toe-to-toe.”
One thing that proved to be successful for the Hornets was the running game.
Senior running back Jaylon McClain saw 17 carries on the night, and ran for 70 yards and a score. The Hornets were able to muster up 126 yards on the ground in total, with senior quarterback AJ Wilson grabbing 42 more.
However, the Hornets continued to provide both high’s and lows.
Wilson finished with 202 yards and three touchdowns through the air, with senior Justin Butcher leading the receiving corps. With 82 yards and a pair of scores.
“I thought we played well and I thought AJ played well in the first half,” Southern noted. “I thought we threw and caught the ball well. Jaylon never made the big one, but I thought he made enough first downs and we punted the ball well. We did what we needed to do to win the game.”
With the offense being able to hang, the Hornet defense wasn’t too far behind. With Montgomery being nearly one-dimensional, the Hornets knew where to look. Senior running back Jalen Washington rushed for 199 yards, but the Hornets never gave up the “big” play.
The longest play for the Bears was a 45-yard throw and catch from quarterback Brock Bolfing to receiver Justin Herman that snagged the lead with 21 seconds on the clock.
“What coach Schroeder and the defensive staff did this week, our kids knew where the ball was going,” Southern added. “Now their R-P-O stuff, they made a couple plays there. Our kids have fought hard all year and I thought it was a really good football game.”
PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
With the overtime loss, the Hornets are getting their backs pushed up against the wall for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 10-5A.
They will have one guaranteed game left on Thursday, with a trip to Rosenberg to play Lamar Fulshear. One key thing went into play for the Hornets after Friday night, as Fulshear knocked off Lamar Consolidated. A Hornet win on Thursday puts them in a three-way tie for the final spot.
