Playoff-bound: Hornets advance to the postseason despite loss to Lufkin

LUFKIN — Huntsville boys basketball traveled to Lufkin on Tuesday night to close out their regular season.
The Panthers came away with the 61-40 win, but the Hornets were still able to capture a trip to the UIL tournament.
With Nacogdoches losing to Tyler later on Tuesday night, the Hornets clinched the fourth seed in the bracket.
The Hornets will face Sulphur Springs in the bi-district round on Feb. 22 at Navarro College, with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.
