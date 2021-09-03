HUNTSVILLE — After a week of waiting, Huntsville’s football season is set to begin on Friday.
Fans will be able to get their first look at the new Hornet’s squad, as they square off against rival Willis.
“Frustration is the biggest thing for a kid. We have been practicing football now for three weeks, and have not played anything live since Lufkin. I told the kids ‘we are in the same situation we were last year.’ You just have to make the best out of it,” Hornets head coach Rodney Southern said.
Willis started their season last week in a 40-27 loss to fellow Class 6A opponent Tomball.
Coming into the annual rival game, the Wildkats will look to sophomore quarterback Derek Lagway, who rushed for three scores last week — all of which exceeded 50 yards. Lagway also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Kory Ford.
Southern noted that containing Lagway’s running ability will be key to the Hornet’s success.
“He’s big and athletic and will be tough to bring down,” Southern said of Lagway. “Who knows what they will try to do against us, but when Lagway had the ball in his hands it was effective. They want to run the football.”
To help with that run game, Willis returns two offensive linemen in Zachary Rogers and Colby Forrester. These two players are not stationed to one side of the line either and will move around and help create gaps to elevate the run game.
While the Hornets missed out on their game, they were able to continue to coach up their young defense and prepare them for the season opener. In their scrimmage against Lufkin, the Hornet defense struggled to stop the run with nine new additions.
Despite canceling the game and scrimmage last week, Southern and his staff made the best out of a bad situation. The crew attended multiple games from their slate to start the scouting process.
However, the positive for the No. 4 Hornets is an experienced offense that has the making to be one of the most dominant in Texas football. Led by seniors AJ Wilson and Justin Butcher, the offense will need to lock in a rhythm and get things rolling early.
“All of the skill guys have played together for two years,” Southern noted. “We just need to stay consistent. Our O-line has some starters back, but the big question is still playing somebody else. Everybody is just familiar with each other since they have played together so much.”
Friday night’s game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Elliot T Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University. The game will also serve as the annual homecoming game for Huntsville High School.
